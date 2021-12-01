Shelter Puppy Too Sick To Move Gets New Siblings Who Are Obsessed With Him | The Dodo

When this girl first brought home a pit bull puppy, her parents were scared of him — a few years later they've filled their house up with rescue pitties 😍. To keep up with the adorable Pool Pitties, you can follow them on TikTok https://thedo.do/poolpittiesTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love...
This 16-year-old dog gets rescued from being trapped in a box for his entire life. Watch his transformation from being matted and unrecognizable to getting the opportunity to run around like a puppy again.
This dog who was a new mom couldn't stop wagging her tail once she knew her babies would be safe 💗.
No one knew this rescue pittie was even pregnant — wait to see the crazy number of puppies she has ❤️.
Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
Watch this trapped little baby fox reunite with his mom!.
Orphaned baby donkey tried to kick anyone who wanted to be friends — then she met her soulmate 💛.
Donkey has to see that his human brother is safe at all times — so he follows him everywhere and gives him tons of kisses 💙💙💙.
Malnourished cat walked up to this guy's backyard asking for help — watch him learn how to use the litter box from the other cats!.
Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
Watch this scared, hairless dog transform into the prettiest, happiest girl.
This stray cat welcomed herself inside this woman's home. She soon realized the cat was pregnant and made her a little bed incase she had the babies. A few days later, the mama cat gave birth to two kittens and stole the heart of her rescuer.
No one wanted to be this baby mini cow's friend...until he met someone who loved being covered in his kisses!.
Magda and her friend found Icky on the street, and knew that they couldn't just leave her there. So they decided to bring her along for the ride!.
A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
A DOG owner has been slammed for having "too much money" after showing off her lavish two-storey kennel with TV, Christmas tree and a slide on TikTok. The videos, which give a tour of a luxury house for the TikToker's two golden retrievers, have been viewed more than 50 million times.
"Good boy! What a good boy! You want a treat? Look at that snoot! Ugh, you're so cute we could puke and die oh my god, we love you so much!" Sorry, we were just practicing our puppy talk, because the Rochester Hills-based organization, Leader Dogs for the Blind, has a really unique problem: too many Labradors and not enough human volunteers to raise them to become potential future service dogs, Fox 2 reports.
