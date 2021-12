Mobile Legends Patch 1.6.34 Update was supposed to be released on the 23rd of November, 2021. However, due to some technical issues with the App Store, the update had to be postponed. The Patch Update has got released on the 24th of November, 2021 for Android users. But unfortunately, the iOS users had to wait another day for the patch update to be released for them. For this pre-M3 patch, the devs have been extra cautious, focusing on optimizing the battle spells and making balance adjustments to heroes who’ve been overperforming or underperforming in the current season.

