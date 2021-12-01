Shelter Puppy Too Sick To Move Gets New Siblings Who Are Obsessed With Him | The Dodo

"Good boy! What a good boy! You want a treat? Look at that snoot! Ugh, you're so cute we could puke and die oh my god, we love you so much!" Sorry, we were just practicing our puppy talk, because the Rochester Hills-based organization, Leader Dogs for the Blind, has a really unique problem: too many Labradors and not enough human volunteers to raise them to become potential future service dogs, Fox 2 reports.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO