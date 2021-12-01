ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Shelter Puppy Too Sick To Move Gets New Siblings Who Are Obsessed With Him | The Dodo

homenewshere.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis shelter puppy was too sick to move — now he sprints...

homenewshere.com

homenewshere.com

House Full Of Four Rescue Pitties Are Obsessed With The Pool | The Dodo Pittie Nation

When this girl first brought home a pit bull puppy, her parents were scared of him — a few years later they've filled their house up with rescue pitties 😍. To keep up with the adorable Pool Pitties, you can follow them on TikTok https://thedo.do/poolpittiesTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love...
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

This Dog Is So Obsessed With His Little Blue Pool | The Dodo

This dog is so obsessed with his pool — there's only one way his parents can get him through rainy days 💙. Keep up with Murfy on Instagram: thedo.do/themurfdoodle and TikTok: thedo.do/Themurfdoodle.
PETS
Henry County Daily Herald

Mama Dog Wags Her Tail At Man Saving Her Puppies | The Dodo

This dog who was a new mom couldn’t stop wagging her tail once she knew her babies would be safe 💗. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac care for more dogs by donating to: thedo.do/serbia. Follow them on Youtube: thedo.do/Mladenovac. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

This Stray Cat Ask To Be Let Inside To Keep Her Kittens Safe | The Dodo

This stray cat welcomed herself inside this woman’s home. She soon realized the cat was pregnant and made her a little bed incase she had the babies. A few days later, the mama cat gave birth to two kittens and stole the heart of her rescuer. For more of this...
PETS
homenewshere.com

No One Wanted To Be This Baby Mini Cow's Friend Until...❤️ | The Dodo Little But Fierce

No one wanted to be this baby mini cow's friend...until he met someone who loved being covered in his kisses!. Keep up with Winston on TikTok: https://bit.ly/delmarfarm and Facebook: https://bit.ly/delmarpony. You can help Delmar Farm by donating to: https://bit.ly/delmarfarmdonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Orphaned Baby Donkey Kicked Away Anyone Who Tried To Be Friends | The Dodo Odd Couples

Orphaned baby donkey tried to kick anyone who wanted to be friends — then she met her soulmate 💛. To see more amazing rescues, visit Hasty's Haven's website: https://thedo.do/hastyshaven, donate here: https://thedo.do/hastyshavendonate and follow them on on TikTok: https://thedo.do/Hastyshaven. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Starving Cat Shows Up To Guy’s Backyard Asking For Help | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Malnourished cat walked up to this guy’s backyard asking for help — watch him learn how to use the litter box from the other cats!. Keep up with Gnar on Instagram: https://thedo.do/Jdh3nz and TikTok: https://thedo.do/jdh3nz. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
MetroTimes

Too many puppies, not enough volunteer puppy raisers, Michigan's Leader Dogs for the Blind says

"Good boy! What a good boy! You want a treat? Look at that snoot! Ugh, you're so cute we could puke and die oh my god, we love you so much!" Sorry, we were just practicing our puppy talk, because the Rochester Hills-based organization, Leader Dogs for the Blind, has a really unique problem: too many Labradors and not enough human volunteers to raise them to become potential future service dogs, Fox 2 reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue on Dec. 3

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Teddy is a Yorkie mix. He is 10 years old but still has a ton of energy and will want to go anywhere and everywhere with you. Teddy is very friendly, loves people and would be a perfect dog for a first time owner.
PETS
homenewshere.com

Bear Sneaks Into Public Pool Every Night To Go Swimming | The Dodo

The same bear has been caught repeatedly on security cameras sneaking into a recreational center to go swimming. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of...
ANIMALS
wiscassetnewspaper.com

WE’RE GETTING A NEW PUPPY

It's been 10 years since the Hawg Dawg was a puppy. Since then, we've gotten a whole slew of dogs- Coal, Buddy, and Old Teddy. What do they have in common?. They were all superbly trained by Max. Max is now 14.5 years old now. And he will gladly take...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Dog Found Starving On Streets Is So Happy Now | The Dodo

Watch this scared, hairless dog transform into the prettiest, happiest girl. To help support their rescue efforts, please visit Animal Aid Unlimited: http://thedo.do/unlimited. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Tiniest Little Animal Gets Stuck Under These Bricks | The Dodo

Watch this trapped little baby fox reunite with his mom!. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. For the love of animals. Pass it on. #thedodo #animals #dog #cat #kitten #puppy.
ANIMALS

