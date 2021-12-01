ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Early Coverage of AIDS on Ch. 5

fox5ny.com
 6 days ago

Here is a sampling of Channel 5's coverage of AIDS...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
reed.edu

Tales from the Archive: Divestment and the Occupation of Eliot Hall

In a recent email to the campus community, President Audrey Bilger and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Roger Perlmutter declared that Reed would “prohibit any new investments in public funds or private partnerships that are focused on the oil, gas, and coal industries, including infrastructure and field services… [and] phase out all such existing investments in private partnerships in accordance with the funds’ typical life cycles.”
PORTLAND, OR
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
newhavenarts.org

From The Archives: Thanksgiving & Thankstaking

Cosijopii Melchor and Ricky Looking Crow at a ceremony for Indigenous Peoples' Day in October 2021. Lucy Gellman File Photo. For some readers, today is one of celebration, marked by gathering with both biological and chosen family. For others, including many of the grassroots organizers and activists across the city, it is a National Day of Mourning. For others still, it is both.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Channel 5
thepitchkc.com

Letter from the Staff: ‘Tis the season for mutual aid

Usually, this is the part of the magazine where you would find the Letter From The Editor. This month, the mic belongs to the staff as a whole, because we’ve been having conversations around the office that we feel are important to share with you. Folks, it’s chit-chat time. In...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox5ny.com

Newborn pygmy hippo calf makes its world debut at Australian zoo

WASHINGTON - A newborn pygmy hippo calf made its world debut at an Australian zoo. Taronga Zoo Sydney captured video footage on Dec. 2 of the baby hippo calf adjusting to her new surroundings. In the video, the chubby hippo calf moves around in a small watering area while enjoying...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WOOD

Reflecting on early days of AIDS epidemic

Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and it marks 40 years since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially reported the first cases of the disease. (Dec. 1, 2021)
HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Omicron variant in New York

Officials said the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in New York. At least five people are confirmed to have omicron infections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New Jersey omicron case confirmed; out-of-state resident in isolation

NEW JERSEY - A Georgia resident who recently traveled to South Africa is now isolated in New Jersey after being infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, authorities said late Friday. The woman, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Sunday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Over 200 UMass Memorial Health Employees Fired After Not Receiving COVID Vaccine

WORCESTER (CBS) – About 200 UMass Memorial Health employees are out of a job because they missed the health care system’s COVID vaccination deadline. UMass Memorial announced the mandate over the summer with a deadline to get vaccinated or receive an exemption by November 1. Employees were let go on December 1 if they did not get the vaccine. The hospital said it hoped everyone would get their shots, but the priority is protecting patients and other caregivers. UMass Memorial has about 15,000 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbslocal.com

14 People Die From COVID-19 At Butler Memorial Hospital Since Friday

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Fourteen people have died from COVID-19 at Butler Memorial Hospital since Friday. As of Tuesday morning, Butler Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Rottinghaus says 14 people have died from COVID-19 or COVID complications since Friday. He said it’s an alarming number of deaths in just a matter of days.
BUTLER, PA
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy