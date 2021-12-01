ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron-specific vaccine testing underway: Moderna chairman responds to first omicron variant detected in US

By Angelica Stabile
fox5ny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron in US: 1st case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in California. The first case of the new COVID-19 variant omicron has been confirmed in the U.S., CDC officials announced. The...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

UCSF doctor detects 1st U.S. omicron case in 8 hours

SAN FRANCISCO - Doctors at a UCSF lab worked fast to confirm the first COVID omicron case in the country, pinpointing the virus to a person in San Francisco. They were able to get results within just eight hours – through genomic sequencing. Most counties rely on the state lab...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
fox5ny.com

Omicron variant cases increasing

Several more confirmed infections of the omicron variant of COVID have been reported in the United States, including one tied to New Jersey. Dr. Anthony Fauci says we still don't know enough about omicron to know what will happen.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

New Jersey omicron case confirmed; out-of-state resident in isolation

NEW JERSEY - A Georgia resident who recently traveled to South Africa is now isolated in New Jersey after being infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, authorities said late Friday. The woman, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Sunday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Africa#Vaccinations#Fox Business
AFP

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder. Speaking to AFP, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor broke down the knowns and unknowns about Omicron into three major areas: transmissibility, how well it evades immunity from prior infection and vaccines, and severity of illness. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. Accumulating epidemiological data from around the world also indicates re-infections are higher with Omicron.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Gov. Hochul: Three new Omicron variant cases found in NY

NEW YORK - Three more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been found in New York, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. All three of the new cases were found in New York City, bringing NYC's total to seven, in addition to a case already found on Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Covid news – live: Pfizer antibodies ‘may be up to 40 times less effective’ against omicron, study shows

Pfizer’s vaccine provides some protection from the new omicron variant but it has managed to escape it partially, according to an early study conducted in South Africa.Researchers at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban conducted the first experiment gauging the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine on omicron and found that it resulted in about a 40-fold reduction in levels of neutralising antibodies produced by people who had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE shot, compared with the variant detected in China almost two years ago.The research also found that a third dose may add to the protection...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy