LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lighting up a marijuana joint for personal use would be OK in Kentucky if a state legislator has her way. Democratic State Rep. Nima Kulkarni pre-filed a bill that would allow Kentuckians age 21 and older to possess, use, buy or sell up to 1 ounce of cannabis and to cultivate up to five plants. Under current state law, possession of up to 8 ounces of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor that could lead to up to 45 days in jail.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO