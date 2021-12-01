ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Cramer: U.S. Government Should Make Covid Vaccine Mandatory Nationwide

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Cramer really wants you to get a vaccine, if you haven't already, and says the U.S. military should be used to help get everyone vaccinated. The Wall Street veteran says it's "psychotic" that we allow people to "lawfully walk around unvaccinated," and he says he supports a universal vaccine...

Comments / 35

kds
3d ago

Cramer you are a wacko…. Who do you think you are to make a statement like that to take my right to what gets injected into my or anyone else’s body

Reply
16
Riley Sr Gene
4d ago

They should stop the vaccine to get back to normal,things were better before they started pushing it, Its killing a lot of people either from getting it or from getting covid after the shot, the government needs to realease the truth

Reply
11
Janet Rovak
3d ago

Cramer move to China if you want you’re rights taken away, they will be happy to give you all kinds of experimental drugs

Reply
10
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors Blocked Nationwide

The Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors’ employees to be vaccinated will be halted nationwide, amid a slew of challenges from states that say the president overstepped his authority in requiring the Covid-19 shots. The mandate, which was set to take effect on Jan. 4, applies to roughly a quarter...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced on Tuesday their support for mixing different COVID-19 vaccines in initial vaccinations and booster campaigns. Why it matters: The announcement comes as several European countries struggle to combat recent surges in COVID-19 cases and...
WORLD
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate still suspended for businesses: Today's update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended the enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement last month, your employer can still require you to get vaccinated. The mandate would have required people working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court in early November, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until a further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant and the new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

The U.S. should lead on global vaccines

The Nov. 28 front-page article “Global vaccine inequity a weak link versus covid” correctly pointed to the growing disparity in vaccination rates across the world and the need for a global response to the coronavirus pandemic. President Biden has simply failed to develop an effective global response. Opinions to start...
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Federal Employee Vaccine Mandate Could Result in Thousands of Firings. Here’s What That Means for Government Functions

The Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers went into effect Nov. 22, despite vocal opposition from some members of Congress. This mandate could result in more than a hundred thousand people being disciplined or fired for refusing to comply, even if those workers are otherwise excellent employees or if their loss will severely disrupt the government’s ability to function.
EDUCATION
Phramalive.com

U.S. government asks court to immediately lift stay on COVID vaccine rule

(Reuters) – The U.S. government asked a federal appeals court to immediately lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid “enormous” harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement, according to a court filing. Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
Shropshire Star

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street says its priority is to ‘promote boosters’ after Germany announced new restrictions for unvaccinated people. Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor...
WORLD
CNET

Omicron variant: 7 things to know about the new COVID strain today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two years after the first COVID-19 strain launched a pandemic causing more than 5.2 million reported global deaths, a new variant may be on the rise: omicron. Discovered last week in South Africa, the omicron COVID variant has appeared in at least 24 countries and is spurring world leaders to try to contain its spread -- all while scientists and infectious disease experts rush to understand this strain's differences and effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland.com

New federal measures announced to fight COVID-19; study suggests omicron more likely to cause reinfection: Coronavirus update for Dec. 3, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – President Joe Biden announced new measures to address the new omicron variant, and a new study suggests that omicron is three times more likely to cause reinfection than previous COVID-19 variants. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
PUBLIC HEALTH

