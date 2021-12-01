Resolution possible in second-degree manslaughter case

SNOW HILL, Md. – A West Ocean City man will spend 15 years behind bars for attempted second degree murder. 33-year-old Said Espinal-Duenas pleaded guilty to the charge on August 19, 2021 which stems from an incident that took place on August 30, 2020. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation was called to assist Maryland State Police with a stabbing that took place on Harbor Road in West Ocean City. The victim, later identified as Jaime Gonzalez-Hernandez, was immediately taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he was treated for multiple life-threatening stab wounds to the torso.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO