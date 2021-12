Following the season 1 finale today at Showtime, can you expect a Wakefield season 2 renewal to happen? Or, is it more likely this is it?. For the time being, let’s just say that everything is up in the air. The Australian series is just wrapping its stateside run, and with a network like Showtime in particular, they are taking a look at so much more than just the live totals. They’ll dive more into how the show is faring in terms of online streams and DVR views, and all of these things could contribute to whether or not they want to acquire more of the show down the line.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO