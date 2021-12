Amazon’s early Black Friday 2021 sale brings a trio of AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors at such a low price, you are probably wondering why are you still waiting to upgrade. First up, we have the 5800X, an 8-core, 16-thread part that is available for $341.66 and is the most affordable out of the three, and given that it touts the fewest cores, it is likely going to be the most popular. Its Max Boost clock speed can reach 4.70GHz provided you have adequate cooling, and it will effortlessly handle most games that require an adequate number of threads.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO