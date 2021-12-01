ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas ex Kenny Vaccaro retires from the NFL after eight seasons

By Cj Mumme
 6 days ago
After spending eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans, former Longhorns safety Kenny Vaccaro announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

Vaccaro was drafted by New Orleans in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft. The safety spent five years with the Saints before signing a free-agent deal with Tennessee, where he played the last three seasons. Vaccaro totaled 110 starts, 10 interceptions and over 600 tackles in his professional career.

Upon his retirement, Vaccaro is also launching a new Esports organization called “Gamers First.”

Vaccaro explained why gaming has always been important to him in this statement.

“I’ve been a gamer for even longer than I’ve played football, and I’ve always thought of myself as a gamer first. So this is the realization of a long-term dream for me. And while football has been how many have defined me, G1 is evidence for other athletes as well that life doesn’t end just because you put down the helmet. You can reinvent yourself.”

