Ben Affleck Says He & Jennifer Lopez Have the 'Best Story' of How They Got Back Together

By Kristyn Burtt
 6 days ago
One of the greatest celebrity relationship stories to come out of 2021 is the reinvention of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez . Nobody saw Bennifer 2.0 coming — except for the two of them. The Tender Bar actor, who has gone through several tumultuous years with his divorce from Jennifer Garner and battling addiction, has found a fresh path that had him rediscovering a past love.

How did Affleck and Lopez rekindle their red-carpet-friendly relationship ? Even though Affleck tells WSJ Magazine that he’s “going to exercise a little restraint” and keep the details for himself, he does tease us with the fact that it’s “a great story” (and it’s easy to see that he’s in L-O-V-E with J.Lo). “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that,” he revealed. “My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am—which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable.”

But do tell us more! While refusing to go “into gossipy detail,” Affleck shares that the couple is in a “very healthy” place and he appreciates that he’s “benefited from second chances.” Ever the jokester, the Oscar winner coyly said, “Maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.” OK, so we aren’t going to get all of the juicy parts of how they wound up back in each other’s arms again, but it’s lovely to see Affleck setting boundaries after the first time around was a public relations free-for-all into every moment of their love life.

There were rumors last spring that it was Affleck, who reached out to Lopez first after the Alex Rodriguez cheating allegations surfaced. The actor reportedly saw an opening and began an email relationship with her until the messages took on a more “loving and longing” tone — it sounds like he wooed her back with words. While we may never get the full story, it’s easy to see that Affleck is comfortable talking about the impact Lopez has had on his life — and it puts our engagement ring watch on high alert through the holiday season.

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

