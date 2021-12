For local organizations working on our planetary health, the effects of climate change, and our local environment, check out the four nonprofits below. Portlander Frank Moscow was aggravated with how much litter he found on the side of the roads while on his daily walks near downtown. So he started picking up trash in his own neighborhood, one block at a time. Then he imagined a whole army of people doing the same thing. Soon, he started Adopt One Block as a way to encourage others to choose one square block to take care of and to provide them with the tools needed to do so.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO