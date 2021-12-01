ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

20+ Funny & Disturbing Stories of Family Antics

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're not sure if kids are nuts because of their imaginations or if they're just regular people...

KING-5

Disney's 'Encanto' is a story about the gift of family

The music is infectious and sets the stage for a story called “Encanto.” This new animated film from Disney follows the Madrigal Family from Columbia, who are known all over town for their magical gifts. One family member can make plants grow and flowers bloom, another can hear animals talk....
MOVIES
Statesville Record & Landmark

Multigenerational story highlights family history

GRANITE FALLS — A local family history story spanning more than 70 years illustrates the delights and hardships of farm life in early 20th century. “Isma: Memoir of a Catawba Valley Family,” edited by Kay Huffman Gregory, provides an unvarnished history of daily living in the Catawba River Valley of western North Carolina.
GRANITE FALLS, NC
ABC News

Family of 8 shares adoption story, marks bond with matching tattoos

Six years ago, Mike Brostowitz received a phone call that would change his family's life. A social worker called about a group of four siblings who needed a forever home. Mike and his wife, Dawn Brostowitz, who live in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, had just started the formal process of getting a foster care license with the intent of adopting. At the time, their biological sons, Austin and Leo, were 10 and 12.
NEKOOSA, WI
lpb.org

Finding family: a story of adoption and reunion

Kaomi Lee is one of the many Koreans who was adopted as a child, brought to a new country and raised by parents of a different race. She still doesn’t know her biological parents, but her decision to share her DNA result brought a surprising discovery. Lee, a reporter at Twin Cities PBS station TPT in Minnesota, shares her personal story.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Lukasbattle
Cars 108

My Two Favorite Thanksgiving Day Family Stories

Today I'm resharing an article I wrote about 10 years ago, but it's something that makes me smile every year at Thanksgiving. My son who is the culprit in the first story can't be with us for Turkey-Day this year but I'm going to tell his girlfriend to poke her finger into his dinner roll for me.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
srperspective.com

Family brings Christmas story alive

Clara City farmers offer free program in their barn. Amanda Hilbrands was trying to think of a Christmas event that she and her husband, Mark, could take their daughter, Kinslee, to a couple of years ago. “I grew up in Marshall and one of my best memories of Christmas was...
CLARA CITY, MN
kut.org

Every family has stories to tell. Here's how to document yours.

History, to paraphrase author and activist James Baldwin, lives within us. We are vessels for narratives derived from our collective culture, ancestors and lived experiences. And that's why it's so important to capture them. Learning the stories of those closest to us not only enables us to better understand the trajectory of their lives but also helps us make sense of our own.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Detroit News

'Encanto' review: Charming family story finds strength in community

They're not quite superheroes, but they definitely possess powers: superhuman strength, the ability to speak to animals, the power of shape-shifting, and so on. The Madrigals, the family at the center of Disney's enchanting "Encanto," all have some sort of super-abilities, except for Mirabel, the lead character, whose quest to find her power gives this colorfully animated adventure its steam.
RELATIONSHIPS
North Platte Telegraph

'American Comics' outlines a storied history of the funny pages

A towel worked pretty well. If Mom got mad about you stealing one of her bath towels, then a folded sheet was good, or even an old shower curtain. Superheroes never worried about the fabric of their capes, and you didn’t, either. As long as kid-you could leap and climb and fight crime, you were happy. Even better: having “American Comics: A History” by Jeremy Dauber in your hands today.
COMICS
theperrynews.com

Kidney dreams: A story of faith and family on Thanksgiving

Editor’s note: Ten-year-old Irma Saraí Castillo of Perry, the beloved daughter of Carla and Alfredo Castillo, fell ill in March with life-threatening kidney failure. In this story, Irma’s mother describes the miracle of Irmita’s healing. On March 10 of this year, I took my 10-year-old daughter Irma to the doctor...
IOWA CITY, IA
TVShowsAce

Adam Busby’s Latest Antic Leaves Beaux Horrified?

Everyone knows Danielle and Adam Busby love to include their kids in all activities for the holidays. Recently the family took a trip to Santaland in Texas for a holiday-filled adventure. While Danielle Busby said it felt earlier, she was really ready for the holiday season. The holiday celebrations also...
PETS
The Independent

Toy Story: Disturbing theory about Woody will change how you watch the films

There is a potential revelation about Toy Story 3 that gives the film a disturbing twist.The sequel, which was released in June 2010, follows the gang as they are mistakenly delivered to Sunnyside daycare centre.It’s down to Woody (Tom Hanks) to convince the other toys that they haven’t been abandoned by Andy so that they can return in time before he leaves for college.While at the daycare centre, though, the toys face obstacles in the form of the others there – namely Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear (Ned Beatty) who, despite his friendly name, is revealed to be the film’s main antagonist.Viewers...
MOVIES
The Independent

12 best Christmas gifts for literary lovers that aren’t just books

Whether it’s picking up some festive table decorations, investing in a beauty advent calendar or making the swap to eco-friendly wrapping paper, with December here the preparations for Christmas are well underway.And part and parcel of Christmas is gift shopping, which is no easy task – particularly if you’ve got a book-loving recipient who seems to have read everything already. As such, we’ve compiled this guide for the literary connoisseur in the hope its contents will surprise and delight.While the easiest way to gift a book lover may be to buy them a book, there are plenty of other inventive...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pantagraph

On stage: 'Souvenir' a tale of love and musical antics

Socialite Florence Foster Jenkins wanted the world to hear her voice, “in all its glory, a lovely souvenir,” and those in New York City in the years preceding and during World War II flocked to see her. But the question as posed by her long-suffering accompanist Cosme McMoon was why? Foster’s voice was less soothing than a cat screeching right into your ear canal.
PERFORMING ARTS
