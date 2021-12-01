Digging for Kryptonite — Superman III and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Redeemed?

There are some that might actually argue that Superman might fold Sentry up like a rag doll and chuck him in the nearest waste bin, while others might think that Sentry would rip Superman in half as he did with another character at one point. It’s fair to state that neither of these things would happen since the fight would be worse for those that were in the way than for the two combatants, as both Sentry and Superman are so wildly overpowered that such a battle might take to actually finish. In a sense, it does feel that it would come down to who was willing to loosen their morals and simply go in for the kill rather than trying to beat the other senseless. In this case, it almost feels that Sentry would be the one left standing if he decided to go all out against Superman and throw everything, including the Void, his evil alter ego, at the man of steel in an effort to blitz him and end things early. In fact, in a fight like this the best way to pick a winner would be to see who was given the best plot armor, since like it or not, both characters have benefited from this in the past.

