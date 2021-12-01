ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digging for Kryptonite — Superman III and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Redeemed?

By Anthony Desiato
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Anthony Desiato teams up with fellow Superman podcaster Tyler Patrick (Krypton Report) to dig into “Superman: Redeemed,” a...

Superman: The Animated Podcast 47 — STAS – S03E05 – Little Big Head Man

In this week’s episode I’m joined by the host of The Podcast of Steel, The Geek of Steel himself, Luke Bugg. We discuss the season three episode of “Superman: The Animated Series,” “Little Big Head Man.” Luke also catches us up on what he’s been up to as well as his love for Bizarro as a character.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Henry Cavill Still Hopes to Flesh Out Superman As a Heroic Character in DCEU

Henry Cavill doesn’t have any upcoming appearances as Superman set, but he is still hoping to “flesh out” the character as a hero within the DCEU. Cavil spoke with GQ for a new video talking about his most famous characters and explained how he wanted to explore the character’s origins as seen in Man of Steel before delving into him as the hero we all know.
MOVIES
northernstar.info

Why heroes like Superman are needed

Heroic figures in mythology have had their stories told, and it has inspired other stories of the modern age and have been analyzed in how they relate to the morality of people. Tall tales or myths of heroic figures play a unique role in inspiring people and even being a reflection of ourselves. While older stories from different cultures definitely embody that sentiment, modern superheroes embody this as well, and more than ever, we need heroes to inspire us.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVOvermind

Sounds Like Henry Cavill is Ready to Play Superman Again

It’s pretty obvious that Henry Cavill wants to put on the cape and costume and get back to the business of being the shining beacon of hope that Superman is supposed to represent, but it’s not certain if the DCEU feels the same at this time. There are likely plenty of those within the brand that would love to see Cavill come back, but the snafu that was created during Batman vs. Superman still feels like it might be enough to keep this from happening. It’s not certain why he wouldn’t be coming back to the role since he did fine with what he was given to work with, but it almost feels as though a bit of faith has been lost in Cavill’s ability, which is surprising since he’s actually been one of the better candidates that have taken on the role throughout the years. Despite the split in the fanbase, it’s likely that he could still do something with this character and make it impressive enough to push forward in a way that would invite new and more engaging stories that could redeem the franchise in a big way.
MOVIES
whitestationscroll.net

Superman comes out and saves the world in ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’

A forest fire rampaging. A college campus shooting. A refugee boat sinking. Superman averts all of these crises and more in a matter of hours, only he is not the Kryptonian Kal-El. This half-human, half-Kryptonian Superman was born to award-winning journalist Lois Lane and intergalactic hero Clark Kent. He goes by the name of Jon Kent and demonstrates profound empathy, bravery and strength in the series “Superman: Son of Kal-El.” Despite his superpowers and fierce commitment to the ideals of his father, the most highlighted feature of Jon Kent has been his sexuality.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Superman & Lois Season Two Trailer Released

The wait is over for fans of the latest entry to The CW’s Arrowverse. The season two trailer for Superman & Lois was released today, and it seems a lot of tension and drama, as well as a new suit, is in store for the Man of Steel this season.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Sentry vs. Superman: Who Wins?

There are some that might actually argue that Superman might fold Sentry up like a rag doll and chuck him in the nearest waste bin, while others might think that Sentry would rip Superman in half as he did with another character at one point. It’s fair to state that neither of these things would happen since the fight would be worse for those that were in the way than for the two combatants, as both Sentry and Superman are so wildly overpowered that such a battle might take to actually finish. In a sense, it does feel that it would come down to who was willing to loosen their morals and simply go in for the kill rather than trying to beat the other senseless. In this case, it almost feels that Sentry would be the one left standing if he decided to go all out against Superman and throw everything, including the Void, his evil alter ego, at the man of steel in an effort to blitz him and end things early. In fact, in a fight like this the best way to pick a winner would be to see who was given the best plot armor, since like it or not, both characters have benefited from this in the past.
COMICS
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES

