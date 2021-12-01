ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Legacy of Thomas Wells: ‘X Factor’ Singer Who Died in Tragic Accident

By Corey Cesare
talentrecap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early November, Talent Show veteran Thomas Wells suddenly died following a tragic workplace accident. He was only 46 years old at the time of his death, but never stopped chasing his singing dreams. What Happened to Thomas Wells?. Thomas’s wife shared that the singer’s body got caught in...

talentrecap.com

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Former 'X Factor' Star Thomas Wells Dead at 46

Thomas Wells, famous for singing on a ton of talent competition shows including 'X Factor,' is dead ... TMZ has learned. Thomas died earlier this month following an accident while working on the job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma ... according to his wife, Jessica Wells. We're told...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The X Factor#Dallas
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
villages-news.com

Glen Campbell’s dementia

Glen Campbell was the son of a sharecropper who went from childhood poverty to wealth and world fame as a country singer, but he spent his last several years suffering from dementia and died from its complications at age 81 on August 8, 2017. He won five Grammys, sold more...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

So Sad: Atlanta Couple Found Dead Following Murder-Suicide Just Days After Wife Pleaded For “Love And Support” On Social Media

This is a heartbreaking story that should remind everyone to take their own and their loved ones’ mental health into serious account when things aren’t going well in life. According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on November 9, 44-year-old Keianna Burns shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before turning the gun on herself and taking her own life in a tragic murder-suicide. The Sandy Springs Police Department says that no one was home at the time of the killings, however, the couple left behind eight children who will now grow up without either of their parents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slipped Disc

Tragic news: Top soprano dies of Covid, aged 51

We have been notified of the death today, from Covid-19, of the Polish soprano Aga Mikolaj. A member of the Bavarian State Opera ensemble until 2007, Aga enjoyed international success in Paris, Vienna and Monte Carlo. She sang Woglinde in Daniel Barenboim’s Ring cycle in Milan, Berlin and at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

These Are the Artists Who Made It to the Top 10 on Season 21 of 'The Voice'

A proud member of Team John Legend, Jershika Maple has proven time and time again that she can easily perform even the most complicated songs. The 25-year-old Shreveport native moved around a lot with her family while growing up. Amidst the fast-paced changes, music remained a staple in her life. For a while, Jershika worked as a security guard. She is now ready to spread her wings and pursue her dreams full-time.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Skilyr Hicks -- a one-time contestant on "America's Got Talent" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The young singer-songwriter passed away Monday, having been found lifeless in the home of a friend -- this according to her mother, Jodi. She says she doesn't know the actual homeowner. Skilyr's body was discovered in Liberty, South Carolina.
MENTAL HEALTH
talentrecap.com

The Greatest Fashion Transformations of ‘The Voice’ Season 21

One of my favorite things to do with talent shows is look at contestant wardrobe transformations. Singers come to The Voice to show off their talents, but become huge fashion icons by the finale. The Voice wardrobe department takes the saying ‘you’ve got to look your best to sound your best’ to the absolute next level.
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie Forced Daughter To Wear Dresses At The Eternals Premiere? Actress Molding Teen Her Way

Angelina Jolie allegedly forced Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to wear dresses at "The Eternals" premieres. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt previously made headlines after she wore dresses to three red-carpet premieres for The Eternals. The 15-year-old wore Angelina Jolie’s dresses, but she had it altered to suit her physique. Shiloh’s surprise transformation was welcomed by...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy