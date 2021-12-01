ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Installing Windows 11 on fusion 12

By jadjenki
vmware.com
 6 days ago

RAM4 gigabyte (GB). Storage64 GB or larger storage device Note: See below under “More information on storage space to keep Windows 11 up-to-date” for...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

LACP with VMware Fusion 12.1.2

II am running VMware Fusion(Pro) on my MacPro running Mac OS 11.6.1. I configured LACP as bond0, which is working fine. Now I try to configure my VM's to use the bond0(LACP) but there is no option to select that bound0(LACP) interface. Any Idea?. Best Reagrds,. CB.
The Windows Club

GeForce Game Ready Driver installation error on Windows 11/10

Why does GeForce Game Ready Driver installation fail?. It can be because of interference from a running program in the background that interferes with the installation, another installation is already in progress, or a Windows update is downloading something in the background. Fix GeForce Game Ready Driver installation error on...
bleepingcomputer.com

Malware now trying to exploit new Windows Installer zero-day

Malware creators have already started testing a proof-of-concept exploit targeting a new Microsoft Windows Installer zero-day publicly disclosed by security researcher Abdelhamid Naceri over the weekend. "Talos has already detected malware samples in the wild that are attempting to take advantage of this vulnerability," said Jaeson Schultz, Technical Leader for...
vmware.com

Installation Failed - Horizon Desktop Client on Windows 11

Hoping someone may be able to guide me through correcting this issue. I'm receiving installation failed message during install and I'm attaching the latest log file. I've tried installing as an administrator and user. I've also tried adjusting with and without the install options - Skype, HTLM5, and Teams. I've also tried to extract it to a temp directory and run the .msi file directly from there.
vmware.com

Initializing VMWare Fusion stuck on M1

I bought an M1 Mac Mini yesterday, updated to latest Monterey but I'm still stuck to install Fusion with the "Initializing VMWare Fusion" with VMware-Fusion-e.x.p-18656771_arm64.dmg package. I tried to apply https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2014097 but the issue remains.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

Migrating a VM from Fusion 10 to Fusion 12

I'd like to share my experience (Nov 2021), which was terrible, but with a good ending. Challenge: Migrate a Win 10 VM from Fusion 10.1.6 on an older MacBook Air (High Sierra 10.13.6 - Intel Core i7) to a newer MacBook Pro (Big Sur 11.5.2 - Intel Core i5). I'm...
The Hacker News

Warning — Hackers Exploiting New Windows Installer Zero-Day Exploit in the Wild

Attackers are actively making efforts to exploit a new variant of a recently disclosed privilege escalation vulnerability to potentially execute arbitrary code on fully-patched systems, once again demonstrating how adversaries move quickly to weaponize a publicly available exploit. Cisco Talos disclosed that it "detected malware samples in the wild that...
vmware.com

VMware Fusion with multiple display

I'm using 3 displays including my laptop monitor and 2 external monitors. The problem is I'm not able to expand my VMware to other motors. Also, I having a problem with Unity mode. I worked when I used only with my MacBook, but since when I used with my external moditor.
vmware.com

Run Windows 10 with Fusion on latest MacBook Air Machine

Is there an expected release date on an updated version of Fusion that will run W10 (guest) on MacBook Air (host) with M1 chip?. I suggest you have a look in this area: https://communities.vmware.com/t5/Fusion-for-Apple-Silicon-Tech/ct-p/3022. That Tech Preview version of Fusion is the only one which runs ANY VM on the...
enplugged.com

Manually Updating a Local WordPress Installation Using Windows XP

Just recently, I updated WordPress from 2.8 to 3.0. Most tutorials including WordPress’s Codex, tell you how to update for a live blog, which is stored at your web host’s server. I could not find any information regarding manually updating an installation on a local computer (such as a testing server for theme development), so I wrote this article.
vmware.com

Fusion on Mac M1

I just purchased a Mac M1 running Monterey. I had VMware Fusion running on my old Mac without issue. When I migrated to this new Mac I also upgraded Fusion to 12.2.1. When I launch Fusion I'm receiving this error "No permission to perform this operation". Any ideas?. Thanks,. Denny.
ZDNet

Hackers are targeting this Microsoft Windows Installer flaw, say security researchers

Hackers have already created malware in a bid to exploit an elevation of privilege vulnerability in Microsoft's Windows Installer. Microsoft released a patch for CVE-2021-41379, an elevation of privilege flaw in the Windows Installer component for enterprise application deployment. It had an "important" rating and a severity score of just 5.5 out of 10.
vmware.com

Re: Fusion 12.2.1 Compatibility With Monterey

I would like to upgrade my MacBook to the Monterey OS. Is VMware Fusion v12.2.1 compatible?. I wouldn't. I did and the result was a complete disaster! My VM is completely useless now. And don't expect ANY support from VMware when it falls apart. 0 Kudos. ‎12-03-2021 04:54 PM. actually...
TechRepublic

Sick of Windows? How to find and install software on Linux with Ubuntu

You've test driven Linux and installed it. Now it's time to start installing software. Jack Wallen shows you how with the help of Ubuntu Linux and a well-designed app store. If you've grown sick of the constant issues found in the Windows operating systems, you might be wondering if there's an alternative other than purchasing costlier Apple hardware. There is. Linux is an operating system that outperforms the competition on numerous fronts (such as performance, reliability, ease-of-use and security). Even better, you can test-drive Linux by installing anything to your drive, so if you don't like it, you can always go back to Windows with a simple reboot. If you do find that Linux meets (or probably exceeds) your needs, the installation is incredibly simple.
featureweekly.com

Microsoft’s new Windows prompts attempt to stop users from installing Chrome

Microsoft has never been a fan of Windows users installing Chrome instead of Edge, but the company has recently ramped up its efforts to encourage users to stick with the built-in browser. In an effort to deter customers from using Google’s rival browser, Windows 10 and Windows 11 have begun to display new alerts when they click to the Chrome download page.
vmware.com

Re: Frustrated and /Disappointed

I mad the major mistake of upgrading from v7 to v12. Now the mouse doesn't work and the programs I need to access via windows for my VA appointments, are unavailable. Waisted two days on the forms and FAQ's following each step. I get to the point that tells me to "START A SUPPORT TICKET" and I can't. I called VM, "If you are calling for support, hang up." REALLY???? Now I am left with two options, 1) spend money I don't have and buy a PC that is going to be used a few times a month, 2) Find a product from a company that isn't going to have their phone system insult me and that might give a **bleep** about their customers. FYI, I checked the security settings, changed the compatibility modes, reinstalled (4 times), removed and reinstalled the USB driver, added /changed the mouse.vusb. (Yes, I tried "FALSE" and "TRUE" ) thing even tried to go back to v7. Now I can't access the old VM's from there either. In short, I got screwed.
