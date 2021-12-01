Why Seattle Seahawks Should Trade Russell Wilson and Rebuild the Team

Dec. 4—RENTON — A week unlike any other in the Seahawks career of Russell Wilson led him to say that he is "an overcomer." Facing the most serious criticism of his 10-year career, and for the first time losing three consecutive games in which he started and played every snap, Wilson on Thursday said he'd lost no confidence in himself; he has no new questions about his abilities, despite the team's descent to a 3-8 record and minuscule playoff hopes remaining, and scoring just 28 points in the three games since he has returned — fewer than all but one other team.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO