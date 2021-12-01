Why Seattle Seahawks Should Trade Russell Wilson and Rebuild the Team
In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker debate if the Seattle Seahawks should blow up the team and start fresh. The biggest move the Seahawks could do is part ways with superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. Rob Parker is on board with the Seahawks rebuilding but Chris Broussard doesn't think trading Wilson in his prime is a good idea. Chris would rather lose head coach Pete Carroll before getting rid of Wilson.
Chris Broussard: "The Talk has heated up that this could be Russell Wilson's last year in Seattle and that the team needs to move on and trade him. What are your thoughts?"
Rob Parker: "I'm all for it. Don't hold on to him too long. That team has more holes than a golf course. So it is time to move on and plug him by getting some picks. Restart it, Chris. You had a nice run. They should've won 2 championships back-to-back, right? If they would've run the ball in the endzone, they would've had two championships. They had the "Legion of Boom, Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll ; it would have been a beautiful story, tie a bow on it. They only got one, and now the defense is no good, the offense is no good, And it doesn't make sense to have a quarterback that eats up that much of the salary cap when you can't fix the other places because there's no money for those places. So it only makes sense. The guy was disgruntled last season. Make the move. It is time to rebuild."
