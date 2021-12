Have any of you ever seen the graphic on the internet of a triangular pattern that Wisconsin football fans find themselves in every year? On each point of the triangle is a different emotion a Wisconsin football fan goes through. One point is ‘I get disappointed again,’ which is where we were at the beginning of the season. The next is ‘I start to believe again.’ This was the phase we were in after the Badgers rattled off seven wins in a row. Then, there’s always the ‘I get my hopes up’ point, which is where we all were on Saturday.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO