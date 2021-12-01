Group calls for civil disobedience next week

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) A group of parents, business leaders and others are urging you to join them in a civil disobedience campaign next week to protest mask and vaccine mandates.

Jina Gentry of Fight For Your Family says enough is enough. "2 weeks to stop this spread has turned into 20 months of constant mandates, infringements, and goalposts being moved," says Gentry. She says mask mandates are not working, and even the increase of vaccines has shown the mandate to be a faulty procedure.

Gentry says you have the right to say no. "It is about mask choice, vaccine choice and freedom of choice," insists Gentry.

Gentry says events will begin Monday morning at Niagara Square. "We are going to meet at 8:30am. We're asking parents to pull their kids out of school to join us. We're asking business owners who are over this to join us," says Gentry.

There will be a "twitter storm" on Tuesday, followed by lobbying lawmakers on Wednesday stating their opposition to mandatory COVID vaccines for students to return to school.

"Thursday, we are asking kids to stand up and walk out of school in protest of mandates affecting them. Friday is Free Your Face Friday, where we are asking students and everyone to take off your mask and show noncompliance that we know from our past history," says Gentry.

Brandon Carr of The Quarter says the group is not against masks or vaccinations, instead in favor of choice. "What we are against is discrimination telling people they can't go to certain places, and we are opposed to that," says Carr. He says transmission by household is significantly higher than at restaurants. "We recommend if you're not vaccinated to wear a mask, otherwise, feel free to socialize, eat and drink," adds Carr.

The group wants an end to all COVID-related mandates.