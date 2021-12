The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is changing its operating hours starting on Thursday, Dec. 2. The new hours will be from 4–5:30 p.m. every other Thursday. The pantry continues to operate during the pandemic to provide food to those in need in the Port Clinton School District. Seniors 60 and over are admitted first starting at 4 p.m. Numbers are handed out so there is an orderly admittance to the pantry. No numbers will be handed out after 5:30 p.m. Everyone with a number will be served.

PORT CLINTON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO