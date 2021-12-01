ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Etsy in sweet spot despite supply chain chaos

By Breck Dumas
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETSY ETSY, INC. 227.00 -22.56 -9.04%. While traditional retailers tend to buy raw materials in bulk from overseas and have seen shortages due to hang-ups like logjams at ports and manufacturing delays, Etsy's sellers have been mostly immune to those issues because they tend to buy materials domestically. The...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

As Christmas Nears, Holiday Shopping Is Set Break Records, Despite Supply Chain Worries

While Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2021 are now in the past, the shopping season has yet to conclude. Online sales on Thanksgiving were essentially flat from 2020 at $5.1 billion, according to Adobe data. However, experts are still forecasting a record breaking shopping season this year, despite supply chain slowdowns and record high inflation. The National Retail Federation’s (NRF) expects sales in November and December to grow as much as 11.5% year over year. This number is higher than NRF’s initial forecast of between 8.5% and 10.5% growth. “Now that we’re in December, the holiday shopping season is nearing the finish line,” NRF chief economist...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Brick-And-Mortar Boom Comes As Retail E-Commerce Becomes More Reliant on Physical Stores

The U.S. has seen several retailers across the country forced to close their brick-and-mortar stores amid the rise of e-commerce over the past few years. However, we are in the midst of a brick-and-mortar boom, with retailers expected to open more stores this year than they close, for the first time since 2017, according to an analysis of more than 900 chains by IHL Group, a research and advisory company. At the same time, the e-commerce businesses of retailers have become more dependent on physical stores to fulfill orders, especially during the holiday shopping season. Lionesque Group CEO Melissa Gonzalez joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
Benzinga

DHL Supply Chain Partners with Emerge for Spot Market Offering

Global logistics provider DHL Supply Chain announced last week it had integrated with digital freight marketplace Emerge's Spot Marketplace platform to provide its customers with live spot market coverage through its Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) Control Tower and transportation management system. Jim Monkmeyer, president of transportation for DHL Supply Chain...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Fox Business#The White House#Americans
pymnts

Today in Retail: Kohl’s Urged to Spin-Off eCommerce Business; Retailers Pay Customers to Pick Up Orders

In today’s top retail news, Rakuten and Afterpay are partnering on a new rewards program for customers of both companies, while department store chain Kohl’s is being urged to follow in the footsteps of Saks and others in spinning off its digital business. Also, retailers are now paying customers to pick up online orders to cut down on last-mile delivery costs, and Alibaba is reorganizing its eCommerce business to better align with its globalization goals.
RETAIL
investing.com

Global Supply Chains Are Recovering, Despite Persistent Bottlenecks

Despite the emergence of the new Omicron variant of concern, it is worth noting that the global economy has made a remarkable recovery from the peak impact of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The main driver has been unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, particularly in the United States (US), which unleashed a tsunami of consumer demand.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC New York

Amazon Is Making Its Own Containers and Bypassing Supply Chain Chaos With Chartered Ships and Long-Haul Planes

For years, Amazon has been quietly chartering private cargo ships, making its own containers, and leasing planes to better control the complicated shipping journey of an online order. Now, as many retailers panic over supply chain chaos, Amazon's costly early moves are helping it avoid the long wait times for available dock space and workers at the country's busiest ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

DHL Supply Chain Boosts Spot Freight Shipping Capacity

The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform is an agile, scalable platform built to find better capacity and streamline freight management. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smallbiztrends.com

Shoppers Not Starting Early on Holiday Shopping Despite Supply Chain Warnings

A recent report has discovered that an expected spike in shopping activity has not happened, despite encouragement to do so due to potential supply chain issues. Businesses have been urging consumers to start their holiday shopping earlier this year because of potential low inventories caused by the supply chain issues. The issues also mean there are fewer discounts being offered as well as higher prices in general, though there are also some encouraging increases in demand.
RETAIL
Wicked Local

Growing on the Farm: Supply Chain

As people gear up for making presents, buying gifts and spending money on friends and family, there is some discussion of the supply chain. What is available? How long will it take to arrive? When will it be ready? At the farm, we are working to deliver fresh produce to customers in a timely fashion. Could a watermelon radish count as a gift under the tree? Sure. Are carrots, chard, beets, potatoes, a bag of arugula, some mixed greens, a delicata Winter squash and a bunch of kale legitimate as 8 gifts? Yes. Food is a gift and a treasure not to be taken for granted. And in the global world where so many items are shipped to and fro, why not support the local, reliable supply chain? What does it take to bring these items to the barn? The planning starts now for growing in the new year and harvesting produce and vegetables, herbs and flowers too, to customers and shoppers who come to the barn. The produce now in the barn was started last Spring and this Fall. Greens are delightfully abundant with some sunny days, rain and appropriately cool temperatures. The farmers are working hard to make sure there is food and the chain is very short from field to counter.
AGRICULTURE
redriverradio.org

Texas Manufacturing Gains Speed Despite Supply Chain Disruptions

TEXAS MANUFACTURING SURVEY- The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reports expansion in the Texas manufacturing sector continues gaining speed despite widespread supply chain disruptions. Its monthly survey of company executives out today shows accelerating growth in production, new orders and shipments. The Fed’s Economist Emily Kerr says that's even though the Dallas Fed's index for raw materials prices hit an all-time high.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

XPeng Shares At Multi-Month Highs As EV Maker Clocks Record Monthly Deliveries Despite Supply Chain Pressures

Chinese EV startup XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) reported stellar November deliveries on Wednesday, underlining the ongoing fundamental momentum evident in recent months. What Happened: Guangzhou, China-based XPeng said it delivered 15,613 vehicles in November, a 270% year-over-year climb and a 54% jump from October's 10,138 units. The year-over-year growth accelerated...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Amazon accused of playing 'outsized' role in supply chain chaos

Amazon and a handful of other major ecommerce players have been accused of playing an “outsized” role in the pollution and congestion of US ports. The retail giant brings in plenty of goods from China and elsewhere around the world through ports on the US West Coast, on ships that emit large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. As they burn fuel, they also release pollutants that create smog and release toxic particles into the air.
BUSINESS
13 WHAM

Small Business Saturday a success despite supply chain issues

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Another Small Business Saturday is in the books, an annual focus on shopping local. While store owners are still facing obstacles due to the pandemic, this year is presenting new challenges over supply chain issues. At Craft Company No. 6 on Rochester’s University Avenue, owner Kathy...
ROCHESTER, NY
wgan.com

Mainers head out on Black Friday despite pandemic, supply chain issues

Retailers are expecting bigger crowds than last year on Black Friday, but supply chain problems continue to limit selection while ongoing concerns about coronavirus transmission are expected to keep many shoppers away, The Associated Press reported. Consumers are expected to pay higher prices on gifts this year as a result of the disruptions.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy