Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Corey Knebel was making some headlines this postseason as the Dodgers, who had a number of starters on the IL in the postseason, were having Knebel make “starts” for them as an opener during the postseason. He had mixed results with that but he was still one of their best relievers. His experience and success could be exactly what the Colorado Rockies are looking for in their bullpen.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO