Economic uncertainty amid surging inflation rates and the emergence of the omicron Covid variant has put the stock market on a roller-coaster ride. Markets are up big one day, then plunge the next. That uncertainty can be unpleasant for investors, but it's good for brokers who field all of the trades by investors seeking calmer waters. On Tuesday the IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Charles Schwab (SCHW) climbed to a lofty 96, up from 94 the day before, amid strong revenue and earnings growth. Charles Schwab stock was up about 1.8% to 81.81 Tuesday afternoon, near its all-time high.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO