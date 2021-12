The company is a market disruptor, with currently no notable competitors which comes at a risk despite its first mover advantage. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) is a young, high-growth startup in the SaaS industry, considered to be a disruptor in the financial SaaS industry. Though it is still not profitable, it has healthy financials and has shown consistent large revenue growth. Less than six months ago, the company went public and though it first opened higher than expected, it has since cut its gains in half.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO