Wednesday afternoon news update

By School Authority
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this new update, officials announced that a person in California is first in the US...

Thursday morning news update

In this news update, Bright Nights in Springfield is officially open for their 2021 season, COVIID-19 testing is closed at the Eastfield Mall today and middle and high school students in Massachusetts will learn about the history of genocide and human rights under a new bill approved by state lawmakers. Also, Meteorologist Dan Brown has the latest local forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Gov. Baker, Lt. Gov. Polito not seeking re-election in 2022

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito have announced that they will not be seeking a third term in 2022. In a joint letter to friends and colleagues obtained by Western Mass News, Baker and Polito said Wednesday morning that the decision came "after several months of discussion with our families" and it was "an extremely difficult decision for us."
BOSTON, MA
Monday night news update

In this news update, police arrested 22-year-old Allysa Santos this morning at the intersection of Westford Circle and Braddock Street, Nextdoor is out with its annual holiday cheer map to help families plan out the top sight-seeing routes for lights and décor, and the Department of Public Health put out the latest COVID-19 numbers. The current 7-day positivity average sits at just over 4.5 percent with more than 11,000 new cases and 26 new deaths in Massachusetts since Friday. More than 70 percent of residents in the Bay State are now fully vaccinated. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Travelers react to President Biden's new COVID-19 protocols

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big changes for travelers are on the way. Passengers entering the country internationally will now be required to show a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours before departure. President Joe Biden announced a slew of new COVID-19 protocols as the second case of the new...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Omicron variant detected in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The COVID-19 variant Omicron has been detected in Massachusetts. The Department of Public Health said they identified it in a female in her 20s from Middlesex County. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said this woman was fully vaccinated and has experienced mild symptoms. We’re Getting Answers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Investigation urged of doctor who operated on immigrant women in detention

WASHINGTON — Two congressional panels are calling for Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to investigate a doctor who was accused of performing gynecological procedures on immigrant women in a Georgia detention center without their consent or full understanding of the treatment being performed. In a Dec. 3 letter, Democrats on the House Homeland Security and Oversight […] The post Investigation urged of doctor who operated on immigrant women in detention appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IMMIGRATION
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis honors Senator Bob Dole by ordering flags to be lowered half-staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered on all public buildings half-staff from sunrise to sunset until Thursday, Dec. 9 to honor Senator Bob Dole. According to the State of Colorado's press release, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis addressed in a statement about Senator Bob Dole's passing: “Thank The post Gov. Polis honors Senator Bob Dole by ordering flags to be lowered half-staff appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Karyn Polito
Charlie Baker
The Holland Sentinel

My Take: Facing the facts about gun violence in the U.S.

A day after yet another tragic school shooting, I just finished teaching a criminology class about gun violence and how to reduce it in the U.S. I found that my students have many misconceptions about the scope and nature of the problem. I believe they are not alone, and that these misconceptions that many others may hold work against the development of thoughtful and effective policy. Although whole volumes can and have been written about this,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Omicron#Michigan High School
The Associated Press

Supreme Court takes up religious rights case from Maine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a challenge from parents in Maine who want to use a state tuition program to send their children to religious schools. The parents argue that their exclusion from the state program violates their religious rights under the Constitution. Teacher unions...
MAINE STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland Democrats prepare for Senate showdown over medical leave, child care and other ‘Build Back Better’ priorities

Mayor Brandon Scott and fellow Maryland Democrats allowed themselves, if only briefly, to celebrate the U.S. House’s passage of a social safety net and climate change mitigation bill they extolled as “historic” and “transformative.” Their joy — and relief — last month at having cleared one obstacle to final approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” package was tempered by the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Getting Answers: concerns over marijuana laced with fentanyl

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A social media post by the East Longmeadow Police Department caught our attention. It's a warning for residents to be on the lookout for marijuana that could be laced with fentanyl. We called East Longmeadow Police and they told us me the Facebook post is...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
UPI News

Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

