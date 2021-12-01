Wednesday afternoon news update

In this news update, police arrested 22-year-old Allysa Santos this morning at the intersection of Westford Circle and Braddock Street, Nextdoor is out with its annual holiday cheer map to help families plan out the top sight-seeing routes for lights and décor, and the Department of Public Health put out the latest COVID-19 numbers. The current 7-day positivity average sits at just over 4.5 percent with more than 11,000 new cases and 26 new deaths in Massachusetts since Friday. More than 70 percent of residents in the Bay State are now fully vaccinated. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
