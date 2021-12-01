ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AP Explains: Justices lean toward abortion limits

shorelinemedia.net
 6 days ago

The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday signaled it would uphold Mississippi's 15-week...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Hutch Post

Abortion remarks by Supreme Court justices indicate how they lean

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court heard arguments in which it was asked to overturn a nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years. The fate of the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, probably won’t be known until late June.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iola Register

Justices signal they may toss Roe, allow new abortion limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s six conservative justices, hearing the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, have indicated they will uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The conservative majority on the nine-member court on Wednesday signaled it would allow states to ban...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Mississippi State
shorelinemedia.net

Mississippi clinic stays open amid abortion debate

As the U.S. Supreme Court hears a Mississippi case that could topple abortion rights nationwide, the state's only abortion clinic is operating as usual. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/42fee55f06ba49b28eb7c2e296fa859a.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
news9.com

Supreme Court Leaning Towards Upholding Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban

Hundreds of demonstrators both pro-choice and pro-life held competing rallies outside the Supreme Court Wednesday as the justices heard arguments in a Mississippi case that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the country. Six justices indicated they would uphold the Mississippi law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
shorelinemedia.net

Crowds gather as Supreme Court hears abortion case

Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shropshire Star

US Supreme Court justices signal they will approve new abortion limits

Hundreds of demonstrators were outside the court. The US Supreme Court’s conservative majority have signalled they will allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. With hundreds of demonstrators outside chanting for and against, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Justices#The Supreme Court#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Reason.com

If Roe Gets Overruled, Abortion Policy may not be "Left to the States"

Last week's oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, showed there is a good chance that the Supreme Court will soon overrule, or at least severely limit abortion rights long protected under Roe v. Wade and subsequent precedents. If Roe does get overruled, many people assume that abortion policy will be "left to the states." Some hope that, in that event, the temperature of the culture war over abortion might be lowered. Both red and blue state majorities could live under their preferred regimes. People who strongly oppose their state's policies on the issue might be able to "vote with their feet" for alternatives, including by crossing state lines to get an abortion, and then returning home after it is done.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seattle Times

The woman who could bring down Roe v. Wade

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Guardian

Supreme court case prompts California lawmaker to share her abortion experience

Early one morning this fall, the California state assemblywoman Buffy Wicks felt a type of pain she had never experienced before. Wicks, 44, found herself doubled over in pain, barely able to walk or get her daughter ready for school. At her doctor’s shortly after, she learned that she was pregnant and having a miscarriage and would need an emergency abortion. Twenty-four hours later she had the procedure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
shorelinemedia.net

Calif. preps for more out-of-state abortion patients

As the Supreme Court weighs whether to curtail abortion rights, Planned Parenthood Northern California is preparing for a possible surge in women coming across borders to have the procedures done if they're outlawed in their own states. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
CALIFORNIA STATE

