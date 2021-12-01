Dr. Allison Arwady: Omicron variant was detected first and most in younger people
Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health joins John Williams to share her outlook of the omicron variant of COVID-19. And she explains how best to prepare for its likely spread to Chicago.
