ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dr. Allison Arwady: Omicron variant was detected first and most in younger people

WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAjzv_0dBUGnDw00

Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health joins John Williams to share her outlook of the omicron variant of COVID-19. And she explains how best to prepare for its likely spread to Chicago.

1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 9

Darlene WW
6d ago

Of course it's the younger children!It has nothing to do with intense efforts by federal, local governments to have kids vaccinated.😷

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Illinois, Chicago Public Health confirms state’s first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Tuesday that the state’s first known Omicron COVID-19 variant case is a Chicago resident. Health officials add that the resident was fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, the resident is in self-isolation and contact tracing is being performed. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

CTA Union President: ‘My drivers are frustrated, scared, helpless, and they want something done now’

CTA Union President Keith Hill joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Steve Bertrand) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there needs to be more security on buses & trains following an attack on a CTA driver over the weekend. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
WGN Radio

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Covid Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy