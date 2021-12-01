ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Top Cyber Monday Deals That Are Still Live

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss out on all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Week lasts until the end of this week, and several retailers still have some of their best deals still running. iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $179.00 (List Price $274) iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying...

The Independent

iPad pro Cyber Monday deal 2021: Get £50 off the ‘fastest and most powerful’ Apple tablet

Cyber Monday 2021 is here and retailers including the likes of Amazon, Argos and John Lewis & Partners have continued to offer a huge range of savings on big-ticket items, across everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to mattresses, home appliances and clothing. If it’s a tablet you’re after, you’ll know that they are expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream videos as well as coupling up as a laptop. Follow live: The best Cyber...
CNET

The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals still on: Henckels, AeroGarden, SodaStream and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The big shopping holidays may be history but there are still lingering Cyber Monday deals for the home and kitchen. All you Johnny-come-latelies aren't out of luck just yet. Still today, we're seeing major price drops and sitewide sales on blenders, Dutch ovens, air fryers and more.
WCPO

Target Black Friday ad: 60 pages of deals released

Just hours after Walmart released its 2021 Black Friday ad, Target has dropped its ad, showcasing a week of deals that begin on Sunday. Target's Black Friday sales event will take place Nov. 21 - Nov. 27, both online and in stores, one day earlier than Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday event.
PC Magazine

SimCity 4 Deluxe is 20% Off for Cyber Week

Got any control freaks on your holiday list? Simulator fans? Or maybe just that friend who always complains about the traffic in the city? This Cyber Week, there's a deep discount on a game that will satisfy them all: SimCity 4. If you've never played this mega-popular strategy sim game,...
PC Magazine

Qualcomm Shows 'Invisible Monitors' to Expand Your Desktop

Do you have enough monitors? I do not. Multiple monitors are great, but they're also something that's hard to travel with. Even our Best Portable Monitors are a bit of a burden. At Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit today, though, the chip company showed an AR application I could really jam with: monitors everywhere.
PC Magazine

Google Nest Cam With Floodlight (Wired) Review

If nighttime disturbances outside your home leave you anxious, a floodlight and/or security camera can help bring you peace of mind. The $279.99 Google Nest Cam With Floodlight (Wired) is a weatherproof, Wi-Fi-enabled security camera that lights up an area and records HD video when it detects motion. It produced excellent 1080p video in testing and its LEDs responded quickly to motion triggers and Google Assistant voice commands. However, it's one of the more expensive smart floodlight cameras we've tested, and you need to pay for a subscription to unlock all of its features. If you can live without voice controls, the Wyze Cam Floodlight ($84.99) is a much better value. If voice commands are essential, the slightly more affordable Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera ($249.99) supports more platforms than the Nest Cam, including Alexa, HomeKit, and IFTTT.
PC Magazine

Wyze Cam Floodlight Review

Floodlights illuminate your property so you can see your way around at night, as well as to alert you of any unexpected visitors. The $84.99 Wyze Cam Floodlight excels in this regard, and also as a security camera, thanks to its integration of the Editors' Choice award-winning Wyze Cam V3. When the device detects sound or motion, it starts a video recording and lights up your driveway, backyard, or any other area of your property with luminous LEDs. Although it doesn't support Apple HomeKit or work with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, it's still a fantastic value for the price, and worthy of our Editors’ Choice award. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight, another Editors' Choice winner, supports voice control as well as Homekit, but costs significantly more at $249.99.
SFGate

This 40-inch Smart LED TV is only $128 at Walmart

It’s incredible how affordable smart TVs can be these days, and if you’re in the market for a new or additional one for your home, it’s hard to beat this onn. 40" LED Roku Smart TV, which is just $128 at Walmart starting Nov. 22. This onn. 40” LED TV...
Phone Arena

Samsung starts closing the gap on Apple in the wearable market

Samsung is starting to close the gap between it and Apple in the wearable market. According to an IDC (International Data Corporation) report, Samsung has seen a 13.8% year-over-year growth in Q3 of 2021, while Apple has seen a decrease of 3.6%. The report also includes the number of wearable audio devices shipped by the companies.
PC Magazine

Wyze Lamp Socket Starter Kit Review

Combining smart lighting and home security, the two-piece Wyze Lamp Socket Starter Kit ($45.99) bundles a Wi-Fi-enabled light socket and the Editor's Choice-winning Wyze Cam V3 security camera. The socket enables you to control any light bulb you screw into it with your phone, and provides power to the Wyze Cam V3, so you don't have to install any additional wiring to get it running outdoors. The combination is very easy to install, though you can’t control the socket with your voice and it doesn't work with third-party platforms. For a brighter view of your home's exterior, the $84.99 Wyze Cam Floodlight pairs the the Wyze Cam V3 with two bright, motion-sensing LEDs, but it requires wiring. That makes the Lamp Socket Starter Kit a much simpler option for bringing smart lighting and security to any part of your home where you can already screw in a bulb.
EW.com

Amazon is basically giving you free money in its Oculus Black Friday deal

Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox might dominate shoppers' interest for video game deals during the Black Friday shopping season, but there's another gaming sale you shouldn't miss — especially in the virtual reality space. Retailers have launched their Black Friday specials on the Oculus VR gaming consoles by Meta (formerly Facebook)....
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
The Verge

Amazon Alexa can now respond to running water and bleeping appliances

Amazon has expanded sound detection for routines, as well as made Alexa’s prescription refill skill available to Amazon Pharmacy customers. The company described the changes in its Alexa monthly roundup for November, which also includes mentions the US rollout of Conversation Mode, and that the wall-mountable Echo Show 15 will start shipping next week.
