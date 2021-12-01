Healthy Recipe: Turmeric Latkes

Turmeric Latkes Joe Gaffney/Cook for Your Life

A favorite of our founder, Ann Ogden Gaffney, in her words: “I learned to love latkes as a special Hannukah treat. When I first came to live in New York City, as a vegetarian fashion designer working in the garment center, I often used to eat lunch at one of the old-style Kosher dairy restaurants that were once common in the area. Of my favorite things to eat, latkes with sour cream and applesauce ruled. How could I resist a combo that was at the same time strange to me yet completely homey? I hope you’ll feel the same way about the healthy turmeric update we’ve made to this delicious holiday favorite.”

20 min prep

4 servings

12 ingredients

Ingredients

1 cup shredded, peeled russet potatoes, water squeezed out

1 cup shredded, peeled carrots

¼ cup grated onion, water squeezed out

1 jalapeño, seeded, pith removed and minced

½ cup whole wheat pastry flour

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 cup applesauce or try our recipe for Applesauce

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

Directions

If making homemade, prepare the applesauce as outlined here. In a medium bowl combine the potatoes, carrots, onion, jalapeño, flour, cumin, salt, turmeric, and eggs. Mix well. Heat the oil in wide skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, pour a heaping tablespoon of the batter into the skillet. Flatten with the back of the spoon for a 3-inch latke. Cook as many latkes in the pan as you can without over crowding. Cook until golden and crispy on the bottom, about 3-5 minutes, then flip and cook for another 3-5 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Serve latkes warm with applesauce and Greek yogurt.

Chef Tip:

If not serving immediately, keep the cooked latkes warm and crispy in a preheated 200-degree oven. They can also be reheated in an oven at a later date.

Nutrition Facts (per serving):

Calories: 221; Fat: 10g; Saturated Fat: 2g; Polyunsaturated Fat: 6g; Monounsaturated Fat: 2g; Carbohydrates: 30g; Sugar: 8g; Fiber: 4g; Protein: 6g; Sodium: 442mg

Registered Dietician Approved

All our recipes are created by chefs and reviewed by our Registered Dietitian Kate Ueland, MS, RD, CSO, a board-certified specialist in oncology nutrition, to ensure that each is backed with scientific evidence and follows the guidelines set by the Oncology Nutrition for Clinical Practice, 2nd Ed., published by the Oncology Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group, a professional interest group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

This recipe was originally published on Cook for Your Life. It is used by permission.