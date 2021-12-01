ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Recipe: Turmeric Latkes

Real Health
 6 days ago
Turmeric Latkes Joe Gaffney/Cook for Your Life

A favorite of our founder, Ann Ogden Gaffney, in her words: “I learned to love latkes as a special Hannukah treat. When I first came to live in New York City, as a vegetarian fashion designer working in the garment center, I often used to eat lunch at one of the old-style Kosher dairy restaurants that were once common in the area. Of my favorite things to eat, latkes with sour cream and applesauce ruled. How could I resist a combo that was at the same time strange to me yet completely homey? I hope you’ll feel the same way about the healthy turmeric update we’ve made to this delicious holiday favorite.”

20 min prep

4 servings

12 ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 cup shredded, peeled russet potatoes, water squeezed out
  • 1 cup shredded, peeled carrots
  • ¼ cup grated onion, water squeezed out
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded, pith removed and minced
  • ½ cup whole wheat pastry flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 cup applesauce or try our recipe for Applesauce
  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

Directions

  1. If making homemade, prepare the applesauce as outlined here. In a medium bowl combine the potatoes, carrots, onion, jalapeño, flour, cumin, salt, turmeric, and eggs. Mix well.
  2. Heat the oil in wide skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, pour a heaping tablespoon of the batter into the skillet. Flatten with the back of the spoon for a 3-inch latke. Cook as many latkes in the pan as you can without over crowding.
  3. Cook until golden and crispy on the bottom, about 3-5 minutes, then flip and cook for another 3-5 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.
  4. Serve latkes warm with applesauce and Greek yogurt.

Chef Tip:

If not serving immediately, keep the cooked latkes warm and crispy in a preheated 200-degree oven. They can also be reheated in an oven at a later date.

Nutrition Facts (per serving):

Calories: 221; Fat: 10g; Saturated Fat: 2g; Polyunsaturated Fat: 6g; Monounsaturated Fat: 2g; Carbohydrates: 30g; Sugar: 8g; Fiber: 4g; Protein: 6g; Sodium: 442mg

Registered Dietician Approved

All our recipes are created by chefs and reviewed by our Registered Dietitian Kate Ueland, MS, RD, CSO, a board-certified specialist in oncology nutrition, to ensure that each is backed with scientific evidence and follows the guidelines set by the Oncology Nutrition for Clinical Practice, 2nd Ed., published by the Oncology Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group, a professional interest group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

This recipe was originally published on Cook for Your Life. It is used by permission.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Deli Desires’ Latkes

Who doesn’t love a latke? This crunchy cornerstone of the Chanukah table is festive, fun and easy to fry, so dive in to this recipe courtesy of Deli Desires. Grate potatoes with a cheese grater or a food processor attachment and hold in acidulated water, this prevents oxidization. Add 1cup of Distilled White Vinegar per 4 quarts of water. Grate onions and squeeze dry using your hands pressing against a colander or strainer and discard liquid. Repeat squeezing process with the potatoes. Put in a bowl with the remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly. In a shallow pan, fill oil ¾ inch high, and bring to 375 degrees. Drop about ½ cup of latke batter carefully into the oil. Press down gently to get lacey edges. Fry both sides until golden brown. Working in batches, drain latkes on paper towels or a resting rack. Season with salt immediately after frying.
RECIPES
Real Health

ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

