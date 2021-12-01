Women Reveal The Top Rules Of Girl Code

For Yusta and Prisca, a woman and a girl living in rural Iringa, Tanzania, gender inequality permeates many aspects of life, including how they move around. Females represent more than half of road users in Africa—most of them are pedestrians, while some use public transport and bicycles. Women often walk long distances, carrying heavy loads on their heads and babies on their backs. In the absence of proper sidewalks and other basic infrastructure, many of them have no choice but to walk in ditches, on dusty curbs, or muddy and insecure paths. These conditions severely impact their ability to access opportunities, health, education, and other essential services with dignity. The issue is well-known, yet change has been painfully slow. Why are we leaving so many women by the roadside? Why aren’t we giving women like Yusta and girls like Prisca a safe path to the life they aspire to?

