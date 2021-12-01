ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Women Reveal The Top Rules Of Girl Code

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As women, there are rules that we just know are the natural order of things. In an AskWomen. , women discussed what...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
soyacincau.com

Doja Cat might be the reason more women take up coding in the future

We might soon find more women coders in the future thanking Doja Cat for introducing them to the field. Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organisation that aims to get more women and girls interested in the field of computer science, partnered with the pop artist to release a “first ever codable music video”—and it’s honestly pretty cool.
MUSIC
World Bank Blogs

Bringing Women and Girls at the Center of Road Design

For Yusta and Prisca, a woman and a girl living in rural Iringa, Tanzania, gender inequality permeates many aspects of life, including how they move around. Females represent more than half of road users in Africa—most of them are pedestrians, while some use public transport and bicycles. Women often walk long distances, carrying heavy loads on their heads and babies on their backs. In the absence of proper sidewalks and other basic infrastructure, many of them have no choice but to walk in ditches, on dusty curbs, or muddy and insecure paths. These conditions severely impact their ability to access opportunities, health, education, and other essential services with dignity. The issue is well-known, yet change has been painfully slow. Why are we leaving so many women by the roadside? Why aren’t we giving women like Yusta and girls like Prisca a safe path to the life they aspire to?
DESIGN
World Bank Blogs

Putting women and girls at the center of digital development

Gender equality and digital development are inextricably linked. Yet globally, men are 21 percent more likely to be online than women, a figure that rises to 52 percent in low-income countries. The Web Foundation estimates that barriers that keep women and girls offline — high device and data costs, lower digital skills, and restrictive social norms, to name a few — have cost developing countries about $1 trillion over the last decade.
INTERNET
thegazette.com

Cedar Rapids Girls Who Code club wants to close coding gender gap

In mid September, nine young students gathered in the Newbo District for the first meeting of Cedar Rapids’ Girls Who Code club. The group is designed to tackle the growing gender gap in Computer Science. While 37 percent of computer scientists were female identifying in 1995, today the American Association of University Women says the number has shrunken to 20 percent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#The Girl Code
illinois.edu

“Distraction”: Dress code double standards and the regulation of school-age girls

In their new book "Distraction: Girls, School, and Sexuality," two Illinois State University professors explore the way regulation and school practices sexualize school-age girls from pre-school through adulthood. They joined The 21st to talk about the value placed on the education of kids of different genders, as well as the burdens forced on young women in schools and the effect of labeling girls as a "distraction."
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Father, 40, who was told he was 'riddled' with cancer and had just weeks to live loses his battle with the disease just nine days after marrying his long-term girlfriend in an emotional ceremony

A father has died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Jamie Christie, 40, who worked in a steel plant in Scunthorpe, Linconshire, lost his battle with the disease on November 12, nine days after marrying long-term girlfriend Sophie Christie in an emotional service. Friends and family rushed to...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Actress who racially abused and attacked staff at posh Notting Hill chip shop 'shouted at victim: 'I'm an aristocrat, I grew up in a castle' and donned wig and mask disguise to beat banning injunction'

A 'nightmare' actress who racially abused and attacked chip shop staff has tormented businesses in the area for many months, hurling racial insults at 'anyone who speaks a foreign language', neighbours have claimed. Sophie Gatacre called Hamza Ahmed 'a dirty Bangladeshi man' before slapping him across the face at The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star 'Offered' to Allow Husband to Have Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman has a lot of women scratching their heads at her latest revelation. The former Basketball Wives star is happily married to Reggie Youngblood. Roman has two adult daughters by her ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Youngblood, who is nearly 20 years younger than Roman, does not have any children of his own, but desires his own family. Due to Roman's age and health issues, as well as her burgeoning career, she is unable to give Youngblood any kids. But Roman says she has a solution: allow Youngblood to have a baby by another woman.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy