ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: Marcus Lamb, head of Christian network Daystar, dies of COVID-19

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WQqr_0dBUDTPf00

Marcus Lamb, the founder of Daystar, a large Christian network, died Tuesday from COVID-19, the Washington Post reported.

On Twitter, Daystar’s account announced Lamb’s death saying, “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”

Daystar and the Lamb family have been vocal opponents of COVID-19 vaccines and lockdowns, NBC News reported, noting in July 2020 that the Lamb family had devoted an hour of their broadcast to what they called “censorship” surrounding the pandemic.

Lamb’s wife, Joni, appeared on Daystar saying her husband had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and then had COVID-19 pneumonia, and that they had attempted numerous “protocols” including some of the unproven ones mentioned on Daystar broadcasts, CBS News reported.

Approximately one week before Lamb’s death, his son, Jonathan, said on a Daystar broadcast that he believed his father’s illness was a “spiritual attack from the enemy” in order to “take down” his dad, USA Today reported.

Daystar is one of the largest Christian television networks in the world, with more than 70 stations reaching 100 million households in the United States and 680 million households across more than 200 countries, according to the Daystar website.

A tweet from Daystar announced that Lamb’s funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 6 in Southlake, Texas.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Marcus Lamb's death highlights Christian media's vaccine problem

New York, NY (CNN) — The media may not be paying enough attention to the influence of Christian broadcasters when it comes to Covid-19, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. Marcus Lamb, who made an anti-vax stance his crusade, died Thursday after being hospitalized for...
RELIGION
The US Sun

What was Daystar’s Marcus Lamb’s cause of death?

THE CEO of Daystar, an evangelical Christian-based television network, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Marcus Lamb was 64 years old at the time of his death. The Daystar network announced the death of their CEO, Marcus Lamb, on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter. "It's with a heavy heart we...
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Anti-Vaxxer and Evangelical TV Mogul Marcus Lamb Dies of Covid-19

Marcus Lamb, the evangelical founder of a prosperity gospel television network died of Covid-19 on Tuesday after he and his network advocated against the Covid vaccine. He was 64. His son announced his father’s death on Twitter. In 1997, Lamb founded Daystar Television Network, which is now the world’s second-largest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Bay News 9

Anti-vaccine televangelist and Daystar Television founder Marcus Lamb dies after contracting COVID-19

Marcus Lamb, a prominent televangelist who founded the Dallas-based Christian Daystar Television Network and frequently maligned COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64. Marcus Lamb, the founder of Daystar Television Network, a popular Christian network, died this week after contracting COVID-19, his family reported. Lamb opposed COVID-19 vaccines and spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

High-Flying Anti-Vax Evangelical TV Network Founder Dies of COVID-19

The founder of one of the largest Christian TV networks in the world has died of COVID-19 after promoting anti-vaccine skeptics and unproven alternative treatments for the virus in his programming. Marcus Lamb, who created Daystar Television Network, died Tuesday morning at the age of 64, his wife said in a Tuesday broadcast. The network wrote in a tweet, “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning.” Lamb, who featured anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and hydroxychloroquine on his shows, reportedly tried the alternative treatments his channels promoted after being hospitalized in early November. In 2020, Lamb reimbursed the federal government for $3.9 million after an Inside Edition investigation found his ministry had purchased a multimillion-dollar jet just weeks after receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Daystar reaches 108 million households. Lamb began preaching as a teenager in the 1970s, according to the company’s website. Lamb is one of many anti-vaccine media personalities who have died of COVID-19 after publicly denouncing the preventatives.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Lamb
HuffingtonPost

Founder Of Anti-Vaccine Christian TV Network Dies After COVID-19 Fight

Televangelist Marcus Lamb, the founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network, which repeatedly promoted anti-vaccine messages, died Tuesday after contracting COVID-19. He was 64. “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Covid 19#The Washington Post#Nbc News#Daystar Broadcasts#Cbs News#Usa Today
HollywoodLife

​Matthew McConaughey Reveals Oldest Son Is COVID Vaccinated After Remarks About Mandates

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star took to his Instagram Stories, to clear the air about some of his remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine and mandates for children. Matthew McConaughey, 52, made his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine clear in a Wednesday November 10 Instagram post, where he said that he had been taken out of context in many news stories when he said that he didn’t have immediate plans to vaccinate his kids during a New York Times interview. The actor said that he wanted to “clarify” his answer and noted that he was specifically speaking about vaccine mandates for children between the ages 5 and 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
columbuspost.com

The famous American pastor who criticized vaccines has died of the virus

American television preacher Marcus Lamb has repeatedly spoken out against the vaccine. The head of the Christian television channel “Tastar” is currently dead from the corona virus. Briefly essentials. An American TV preacher criticizing vaccines died of the corona virus a few days ago. His wife has appealed to his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
41K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy