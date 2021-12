Ed Sheeran doesn’t believe ‘Love Yourself’ would have been “as big” if he hadn’t given it to Justin Bieber. The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker wrote the Canadian singer’s 2015 chart-topping hit and though he knows if he performs it himself it will always get a good reaction, he’s still happy he gave away the track as he doesn’t think it would have been as successful if it hadn’t been a pivotal part of Justin’s comeback.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO