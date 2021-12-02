ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

What's that going to be ... in southwest Midland

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenovations are being completed on a new meat market...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Business
The Hill

DOJ sues over Texas's redistricting plan

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday sued Texas over the state’s new redistricting plan, alleging its map illegally undermines minority groups’ right to vote. DOJ officials said that while the number of Latino and Black voters in Texas grew significantly over the last decade, the state’s new map dilutes minority voting strength in violation of federal law.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
NBC News

Chris Cuomo, fired from CNN, is leaving his SiriusXM radio show

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo said Monday that he will "no longer be doing" his SiriusXM radio show, just days after he lost his high-profile cable news spot. Cuomo is normally the host of "Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo" at noon ET on SiriusXM, but former ABC News and NBC News reporter Brian Ross was behind the microphone when the show aired Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Market#Wall Street
Reuters

Next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID, vaccine creator says

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Future pandemics could be even more lethal than COVID-19 so the lessons learned from the outbreak must not be squandered and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next viral onslaught, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said. The novel coronavirus...
WORLD
CNN

What Rep. Massie's Christmas photo says about today's GOP

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN. (CNN) — Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy