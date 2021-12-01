ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Artist's Digitally Altered Nature Paintings Speak to Humanity's 'Age of Loneliness'

By Kimberley Mok
Tree Hugger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to institutions like New York City's American Museum of Natural History get to take a look at nature—not by actually being in the midst of it, but by peering into the many large dioramas on display. Featuring collections of glassy-eyed, taxidermied animals and other specimens, these exhibits were once one...

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Robb Report

How Nature, Climate and the Refugee Crisis Inspired Artist Michal Rovner’s New Works

Insofar as a studio is a space for an artist to contemplate and to create work, Michal Rovner’s studio is her farm, located in a village between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. “I start every day in the field, very early, 5:30,” she says at the end of a clear autumn afternoon. Sometimes she picks poppies or beans—she loves the shape of the legumes when they’re dried—but mostly, she says, “I’m looking,” whether at her large plot, surrounded by olive trees and planted with a fig, pomegranate and orange orchard, or at her three white donkeys. “The field is very simple....
VISUAL ART
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Speaking of Nature: Aiming for 21,000 photos

By the time you read this column I will probably be attempting to play through the grim aftereffects of Thanksgiving. Late nights with family, the inevitable turkey-stuffing-gravy indulgence, big breakfasts, more late nights and a general surrender to fun are all great at the time, but the following Monday can be particularly brutal. Questions about one’s own sanity are sure to be asked while getting behind the wheel and heading off to work.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mymodernmet.com

5 Paintings by Egon Schiele That Showcase the Austrian Artist’s Striking Style

Austrian painter Egon Schiele was a major figurative painter of the 20th century. Within his short career, he created over 3,000 works on paper and around 300 paintings on canvas. Best known for his contorted portraits, Schiele rejected society’s conventional view of beauty and preferred to capture the true—and often ugly and explicit—emotions of his subjects. His work was often considered shocking at the time, but his signature style—angular lines and muted color—made him a pioneer of Austrian Expressionism.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Times Union

'It's Just Human Nature:' A New Book Examines Why Our Work Is Better When We Work Less

In 2017, reporters Anne Helen Petersen and Charlie Warzel moved from New York City to Missoula, Mont., and started asking some existential questions. The couple — who both wrote for BuzzFeed at the time — were working from home and began to feel like something was fundamentally off about the remote work bargain. Why, in our own homes, are we expected to structure our lives around office norms if they don’t even make us more productive? Why are we beholden to working 40 hours a week if we’d deliver better results in 30? Why are all these tools meant to enable communication starting to feel more like surveillance? When the pandemic plunged millions into the quagmire of working from home, Warzel and Petersen realized we were at a cultural inflection point. Their new book, Out of Office, explores what comes next. Here, Warzel and Petersen explain why we should be talking about how we work, not just where.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tree Hugger

A-List Wildlife Photographers Sell Prints in Project to Aid Conservation

Hoping that a picture can truly be worth a thousand words, a group of 100 photographers have joined together to raise awareness of nature and endangered habitats and support the groups working to protect them. Vital Impacts is a non-profit founded by award-winning photographer Ami Vitale and visual journalist Eileen...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Age Of Loneliness#Oil Paints#Documentary#Anthropocene#Adobe Photoshop
Outsider.com

Giant Anaconda Eats Animal So Large it Got Stuck in Brazil Jungle

Watch as Brazil Environmental Military Police rescue this absolutely mammoth anaconda (and its equally mammoth meal) from thick river brush. For these giant snakes, nothing is off the menu. Often enough, they’ll consume another animal large enough to swell their entire mid-section to several feet in girth. Anacondas will even eat entire deer – antlers and all – and live to do it again.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
easternshorepost.com

Artists Paint Conservation Lands in ‘Paint the Shore’

By Stefanie Jackson – The Virginia Eastern Shore Land Trust (VESLT) held its biennial Paint the Shore event this fall, and mixed it up by inviting student artists from Nandua Middle School to participate. “Paint the Shore is an opportunity to foster partnerships and community connection through art and land...
CAPE CHARLES, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Documentaries
kzmu.org

The Artist Speaks: Exodus

KZMU's Music Director interviewed Zetro from Exodus in late summer about their newly released album. The new album was released in October 2021. Zetro discussed the production of the album, the album art, and what Exodus will be up to next.
MUSIC
pocahontastimes.com

Nature’s beauty inspires Diller

Despite being the daughter of a professional artist, Elaine Diller, of Edray, didn’t fully develop her own artistic skills until she had two children of her own. When the kids – Caleb and Susanna – were young, they accompanied their mother on walks in the woods and on the trails in Pocahontas County, where the vibrant colors of nature sparked Diller’s artistic interest.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
ScienceAlert

Shock AI Discovery Suggests We've Not Even Discovered Half of What's Inside Our Cells

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...
SCIENCE
Third Coast Review

Review: In Adapting Tony-Winning Family Drama The Humans for the Screen, Stephen Karam’s Artistic Vision Feels Amateurish

When it premiered at Chicago’s American Theater Company in 2014, Stephen Karam’s one-act play The Humans was already something special. Positive reviews and a warm audience reception propelled the production on from there to an off-Broadway run in 2015 and eventually a proper Broadway engagement in 2016, one that earned it six Tony nominations and four wins (including for Best Play). Karam’s sharply observed book covers one Thanksgiving dinner with a family navigating the ins and outs of the many different relationships at play around the table. Now, Karam presents a film adaptation of his own stage show; he’s written the screenplay, and he also directs. Generally speaking, The Humans is a serviceable family drama delivered by a stand-out cast, each of whom embrace Karam’s words to create an atmosphere teeming with that odd sense of familiarity and tension that permeates gatherings with those who know us best—and perhaps too well. Yet while Karam certainly excels in adapting his own words from stage to screen, his filmmaking (this is his debut feature film) unfortunately leaves more to be desired.
CHICAGO, IL
Mississippi Link

VIDEO: Purr-fect Killer: Scientists Turn Cuddly Prey Into Deadly Dose For Feral Cats

Australia has long struggled to cope with non-native feral cats that are a “catastrophic threat” to native wildlife, but new technology offers a solution to the predatory felines. Researchers at the University of South Australia have created Population Protecting Implants (PPIs), which are the size of a grain of rice...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy