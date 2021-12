Unable to get enough of Shepard’s story, I bought the first three Mass Effect novels from a college bookstore just as the third game launched without so much as even reading their summaries. Revelation, Ascension, and Retribution were among the only books I managed to read in my undergraduate career that had nothing to do with a class, and my newfound love for Mass Effect’s additive lore led me to comics, the datapad app, the animation, and any passing mention of the trilogy from its developers. My search was a tad obsessive and constant, but becoming my own encyclopedia of useless lore became a hobby over the years.

