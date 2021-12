November is National Family Caregivers Month and now more than ever, we need aid to support the emotionally, physically and financially draining role of being a caregiver. I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America. Over the past several years, I have had a firsthand seat watching not only my grandmother slowly decline from Alzheimer’s, but also my grandpa who is the main caregiver for my grandma. More than 1 in 3 dementia caregivers say their health has gotten worse due to their care responsibilities. Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease is a tremendous challenge and caregivers need help with training and support resources to best care for their loved ones while also taking care of their own health.

