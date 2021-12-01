ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

722 N Fulton Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 12/10/21 @ 10: 00AM. Bidding ends 12/14/2021 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.3 Story Townhome located in the Harlem Park Area.BLOCKS to West Baltimore Marc...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

222 Brunswick Road

This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready for you to move right in! Fresh paint and new switches/receptacles throughout. With a spacious kitchen, family room and bedrooms this home has a great layout! New roof in March 2021! Step out back and enjoy sitting on the deck. Attached storage room, great for all your lawn care equipment. Conveniently located close to I-81.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

117.23 AC Cherry Run

Sloped, Hilly, Level, Wooded & UNRESTRICTED! Many different possible uses for this 117 acre tract. Near Potomac River and 15 min from I-70 or 30 min to I-81 makes this a perfect property to escape to for Hunting , 2nd home or several homesites. (No address given due to not having home on property. Look for sign near2754 cherry run)
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 325 Graham Drive

Spring Delivery, To Be Built.... New 5 bedroom, 3 full bath colonial home offering open floor plan w/ 9 ft ceilings on main level with recessed lighting, upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Home has spacious 20ft Master Bedroom w/ walk in closets and full bath featuring large dual head tile shower, main level bedroom and full bath, and large laundry room on bedroom level. Home comes with full front porch, rear patio, concrete driveway and 2-car garage. Similar Construction available to view, photos are similar construction.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

516 Chesapeake Avenue

This lovely light blue stucco home has curb appeal and interior charm. Located in the heart of the Eastport Peninsula, this home was originally built in 1928 and through the years has been enhanced and improved. Open floorplan on the main level with living room, dining room and kitchen with eat-in bar. Well maintained hardwood floors. Primary bedroom and small bedroom/office on the main level. The upper level is unfinished but has wood flooring. Extra bedrooms or other living space could be added on this level. Spacious family room on the lower level and separate office that can be used as an extra guest bedroom - with tiled floors and built-ins. The backyard is very large with tall fencing for privacy. Room for a bump-out from the house, potential for outdoor kitchen with firepit; gardener's delight - flowers and vegetables; patio; workshop, etc. Large area for children's playground and also good for dogs to have their space. Perfect location in Eastport to take advantage of proximity to downtown Annapolis, Naval Academy, Annapolis Maritime Museum, yacht clubs, marinas, local restaurants and pubs. A great lifestyle awaits in this delightful home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

916 N Cleveland Street

916 N. Cleveland St in Arlington is a unique property that has it all. Top notch floor plan with great usage of every square foot in this property. It can serve all needs for comfort living and convenient daily functioning. Lower level has a walk up basement with a few steps to the backyard, fully finished with bedroom + full bath + full kitchen + laundry room + private entrance with a lot of daylight. Flexible for any use including working from home or completely private in-law apartment. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES: Large and well designed layout, Large formal living room (20 x26ft) with gas fireplace and many large windows, private office (12x10) away from the main house activity, tucked in formal dining room (16x11), large main level bedroom (20x15) with full bathroom, beautiful large family room (20x16) and eat-in kitchen (16x14) occupy the entire back of house. Brazilian Cherry hardwood, ten foot ceilings and windows and daylight from all directions of the house.SECOND FLOOR FEATURES: Four spacious bedrooms + flexible room that could be a nursery or small bedroom or play room, large upper level laundry room (10x9) with storage cabinets and window with room for folding table and ironing board, Master BR (26x20) with cathedral ceiling and large en suite.THIRD FLOOR HALF LEVEL: Large art/creativity room (39x10) in upper finished attic level that can hold all your creativity for continuous projects without any interruption to the rest of the house. Private, private, private. OUTSIDE: Level fenced backyard with easy access through the gate. Convenient for your pets in and out. Large Trex deck, Two car garage plus driveway + a separate secured bike / motorcycle/ lawnmower storage area.North Arlington location at its best. Easy access to Rt. 50 east and west. Five minute drive to Reagan National Airport, Five min. walk to North Arlington activities (restaurants and facilities), Five minute walk to Clarendon Metro, no HOA, quiet street.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1166 Monacan Trail Rd

Beautiful 27 ac. wooded tract, 2 miles from Charlottesville on Rt. 29 S, surrounded by Albemarle County Ragged Mtn. Reservoir land. Abundance of game, house interior has been framed, but unfinished. Listing courtesy of Core Real Estate Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2004 Aliceanna Street

Perfect Fells Point townhome with assigned and guest parking! This home is located right where Fells Point meets Canton across from the waterfront. Enjoy the bright, open main level has dark wood floors; spacious dining room; sunken living room w/French doors to large deck; half bath; & kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, including a 3 year old refrigerator. Upstairs, has two huge bedrooms with carpet & large closets. Both upstairs full-baths have been updated with granite counters & travertine marble floors. Newer windows throughout. There is Hi-Efficiency A/C / Furnace, and a washer and dryer purchased in 2019! This home has the best walkability in Baltimore City! Walk to 50+ of the best bars and restaurants in every direction. Easy access to all highways and excellent bike lanes to get you around the city and waterfront.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

927 Kennedy Street NW , #103

WRITE A CONTRACT BY DECEMBER 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS! The Emery is Petworth's newest condominium featuring spacious 1BR and 2BR homes with thoughtful details throughout. Each home features large light filled spaces with open floor plans with kitchen islands. The Emery features top of the line finishes featuring custom cabinetry, LG Stainless Steel appliances, quartz countertops, wide plank hardwood floors, and Moen fixtures. The building features a common area courtyard, and roof terrace and secure access provided by Butterfly. With a walk score of 89, The Emery is located in a walker's paradise. Everything is right outside your doorstep, with many neighborhood restaurants and coffee shops on Kennedy Street, Safeway and Target along Georgia Ave, and access to downtown DC as well as Uptown and the Walter Reed Redevelopment. Make The Emery the cornerstone of your DC life!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1125 12TH Street NW , #43

Condo in great location on Fourth floor. Close to metro & Bus lines. MCI Center, China town and all great Bars and Restaurants on K St.wood Floor, Granite Counter-top. Combo Washer & Dryer in Unit. There are Pay public Washer/Dryer in fully renovated Basement too. Mailboxes are located in Basement. Please call showing contact to schedule showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 Ivy Hill Road

Come build your dream home and enjoy nature in full scope. Choose your own builder or build with Regional Homes of Maryland. This is a to-be-built home by Regional Homes and will be designed and customized to your needs. The pictures only represent the builder's craftsmanship and general design features. Please call for a consultation. * Finished Basement not included in the listing price - the option is available. The Land - MLS# MDBC2017404 on the MLS. The views are just spectacular overlooking Ivy ridge. Enjoy 360 views of nature. Well and septic systems are in place as well as underground electric. If you choose, you may be able to incorporate the existing Geo-Thermal System into the new design of your energy-efficient home. Come, walk the lot and take in the breathtaking views. Enjoy the close proximity to Oregon Ridge State Park just a few miles away. If you enjoy long walks, hiking, and trail running, you will love the location -it's perfect. Easy access to 83 Corridor...Hunt Valley Towne Centre includes shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and health clubs for your convenience. Wineries, Polo Matches, Golf Courses, and Parks are all close by for your enjoyment.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1927 Gough Street

Quintessential Upper Fells Point home perfectly located within walking distance to Patterson Park, close to John+GGs Hopkins and to all of what the waterfront shops and restaurants have to offer! Massive 2 story addition gives this home many additional living spaces on all levels! Open floor plan main level has hardwood flooring throughout. Bright living room with recessed lighting, exposed decorative brick and ornate fireplace. Separate dining space leads you into the amazing kitchen with granite counters, brand new flooring, custom designer cabinetry, stainless appliances and bonus bump out which can be used as a sitting area or extra entertainment space with tons of natural light! Step out onto the quiet shaded patio; perfect for BBQ+GGs, enjoying your morning coffee or those cool fall evenings. Upstairs has a huge master suite with a custom CA closet, exposed duct work, master bath with soaking tub. Additional bedroom and full bath on the second level with exposed brick and designer lighting. Third level has another bedroom and an entertainment/wet bar area leading out to the rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

305 Royal Oak Drive

Bright, open, airy and the sense of community and family is what you will find here in this affordable, beautiful and rare 4 bedroom-split foyer home! Spaces are crafted by a refined and highly practical floorplan. This home offers a separate spacious living room and dining room, eat-in kitchen and windows that invite the natural sunlight. It offers cathedral ceilings, French glass doors off of the kitchen and a finished basement. Bring your vision for just a little TLC in the kitchen and the 2.5 bathrooms. The backyard features an expansive 2-tiered deck. Why purchase a townhouse when you can own a detached home. No worries with parking. The home has a driveway and a 1-car garage. No need to purchase a townhouse when you can own a detached single-family home right here Harford County. Set the stage for a show-stopping Belair, Maryland lifestyle. The superb market location brims steps away from shopping, dining and doing! Curious about what makes Belair so wonderful? Live like a local and find out for yourself. Amazingly priced. Schedule your tour today! Property being sold as is. MOTIVATED SELLER.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1235 E Lanvale Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 12/6/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/8/2021 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $20,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.Turn-key Property | Hopkins ZoneBeautifully Updated 2 Story Townhome located in the Oliver area. Close to Clifton Park and Clifton Park Golf Course.Minutes from John Hopkins Hospital. Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery, US Hwy 1 (E North Ave.)Property is vacant.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1311 Joppa Farm Road

11 Record Plat Lots available in Harford County! Tax information is for 1311 Joppa Farm Rd. only. All parcels listed here are part of sales price. Additional Joppa Farm Road Addresses are: 1215, 1311, 1313, 1315, 1317, 1319, 1321, 1323, 1325, 1327 and 1329. Tax ID #'s are: 01398173, 01399712, 01399713, 01399714, 01399715, 01399716, 01399717, 01399718, 01399719, 01399720 and 01399721. Call agent for additional information.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

234 Red Bud Loop

Great opportunity in Blue Ridge Acres! This large rancher has a full basement. If you are looking for a house to fix up, look no further. This house needs a total renovation. Lots of potential. This house won't last long so don't delay!!. Listing courtesy of Bms Realty. ©2021 Bright...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

203 N Rosemont Avenue

Newly updated both inside and out, this classic Rancher has everything you've been looking for! The main living area boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, living room with a lovely bay window and fireplace, kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances and room for a breakfast table, formal dining room, and welcoming foyer. The Master Bedroom has a sitting room area that could also be used as a home office and beautiful built in shelves. There are two additional bedrooms as well as 2 full bathrooms. The basement is partially finished and offer a 2nd fireplace, bar area, family room, and tons of storage space. The back yard is surrounded by trees and has a fantastic deck that is ideal for entertaining! All of this just a short walk to the City Park and a quick drive to anything you may need. Don't let this charming home pass you by! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1329 Commerce Rd

Turn-key - up & running business! Wedding Venue, Inn, B&B, Bed & Breakfast with a licensed commercial kitchen - Make this property yours! This serene property is ideal for a getaway, sitting on 10+ acres of land with mountain views. This charming B&B is less than 10 minutes to downtown Staunton and is easily accessible to travelers right off of I-81. The Barn was seamlessly renovated into a common area with 8-suites, each with its own individual entrance & bathroom. The main house has so many components and possibilities. There is: a sitting room, a lobby, an area that is currently available for private party events - 2 sitting rooms, a bathroom, and a long glass conservatory currently for dining, a commercial kitchen downstairs, 3-bedrooms that are currently open to interpretation, one that leads out to an outdoor 2nd story seating area. Attached to the house, but not accessible through it, is a Suite with a full kitchen, washer & dryer, sitting area and bedroom. The property is zoned B2, giving this building a wide variety of options to the future owner. Please check out the virtual tours!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3510 N Pine Grove Avenue #226

Awesome Value! Beautiful studio, steps to public transportation, shopping, dining, entertainment! Commuters enjoy the Red, Brown and Purple Lines a short walk away, along with the Lake Shore Drive bus route steps from the front door. The location is central to everything, and best of all, you are only 18 minutes from the Loop. An ideal place to call home! Residents enjoy covered parking, an in-building laundry room, a package receiving room, bike storage, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and an on-site building maintenance engineer. Call for details.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9009 Claudine Lane

Location Location Location Welcome to the Crown Jewel for Entertaining. This spacious Colonial on almost an 1 acre lot gives you a warm cozy vibe with impressive sparkling chandelier in the foyer, traditional layout with formal dining drenched with crown molding then open up to freshly painted great room and kitchen feeling the warmth from gas fireplace with double door leading onto the deck overlooking mature trees and sweet sounds of nature on dead end street. Above grade sturdy cabinet with pull out drawers adorn this kitchen with recess lighting while the appliances awaiting desired updates, center cooktop, ample counter space, including desk space to support lifestyle living. Designated private office that embraces the new normal telework/school atmosphere then easy on downstairs in the basement to relax in the entertainment zone outfitted with a massive custom built in bar and theatre room or walk out through secure door to concrete pad to the great outdoors. This well maintained 3 level single family colonial home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms 1 half bath professionally cleaned. The sizable owner's suite on the upper level accompanied by nestled sitting area, tray recessed ceiling, with no reason to share with two walk in closets and double sinks, soaking tub or standalone shower. Convenient two (2) garage next to kitchen and laundry room make it easy to unload items. Storage galore inside utility room, under stairs and outside shed. Centrally located to shopping minutes away from Tanger Outlets, National Harbor Wills, and neighboring jurisdiction Wilson Bridge to VA and 295 to DC. Showing instructions provided upon receipt of qualifying information. AS IS CONDITION MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2531 Davidsonville Road

3 options exist: 1) Open and engineered 2.14 acre lot, perced and ready to go; Lot selling for $479,900 ************************************************ OR *************2) Building permit is approved for a home pictured and is on file with the county; a 6500+ sq ft home: THE PLANS are under documents - featuring a FABULOUS Cape cod/Country style home, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car attached garage, luxury vinyl planking, upscale kitchen, PLUS luxurious attached in-law suite, 1 bedrooms, master bath, den, office and kitchen. The main home contains Approximately 4,500 sq ft, plus an attached in-law suite (approximately 2000 sq ft). *** Home + in-law suite + land priced at $1,777,000 ****************** OR **************************. 3) Buy the lot and bring your own builder, if you so desire.
REAL ESTATE

