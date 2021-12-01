ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

2013 Cooper Point Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUST RENOVATED! BEAUTIFUL 3BR/2FB 3-Level End-of-Group Townhome! LIKE NEW with nearly 1,600 finished square feet of living space, this BEAUTIFUL, END-OF-GROUP 3BR/2BF Townhome is completely RENOVATED....

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

916 N Cleveland Street

916 N. Cleveland St in Arlington is a unique property that has it all. Top notch floor plan with great usage of every square foot in this property. It can serve all needs for comfort living and convenient daily functioning. Lower level has a walk up basement with a few steps to the backyard, fully finished with bedroom + full bath + full kitchen + laundry room + private entrance with a lot of daylight. Flexible for any use including working from home or completely private in-law apartment. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES: Large and well designed layout, Large formal living room (20 x26ft) with gas fireplace and many large windows, private office (12x10) away from the main house activity, tucked in formal dining room (16x11), large main level bedroom (20x15) with full bathroom, beautiful large family room (20x16) and eat-in kitchen (16x14) occupy the entire back of house. Brazilian Cherry hardwood, ten foot ceilings and windows and daylight from all directions of the house.SECOND FLOOR FEATURES: Four spacious bedrooms + flexible room that could be a nursery or small bedroom or play room, large upper level laundry room (10x9) with storage cabinets and window with room for folding table and ironing board, Master BR (26x20) with cathedral ceiling and large en suite.THIRD FLOOR HALF LEVEL: Large art/creativity room (39x10) in upper finished attic level that can hold all your creativity for continuous projects without any interruption to the rest of the house. Private, private, private. OUTSIDE: Level fenced backyard with easy access through the gate. Convenient for your pets in and out. Large Trex deck, Two car garage plus driveway + a separate secured bike / motorcycle/ lawnmower storage area.North Arlington location at its best. Easy access to Rt. 50 east and west. Five minute drive to Reagan National Airport, Five min. walk to North Arlington activities (restaurants and facilities), Five minute walk to Clarendon Metro, no HOA, quiet street.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 12 Lakewood Acres

Situated within walking distance to community lake, this 5.28 acre tract is perfect for full time or recreational use. Just a short drive to Sleepy Creek State Forrest and approx 20 minutes to I-81/WVU Medical Center. (Property has perk) Listing courtesy of Modern Realty Results, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6118 Samuel Road

Welcome home to 6118 Samuel Road! This immaculately kept 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home is ready for you to make it your very own! The main level of your home offers beautiful well-maintained hardwood flooring with a spacious dining room, eat-in kitchen and cozy family room where you can overlook the trails of Summerfield, plus a guest half bath. The upper level of the home is complete with a primary bedroom and bathroom that boasts a large walk-in closet! You'll also find two additional bedrooms with a full hallway bathroom. On the lower level of the home you'll find a partially finished basement that could be turned into a comfortable rec room with the ability to add a bathroom, plus a convenient laundry and storage room. All of this and much more in the lovely Lake Linganore community that has tons of amenities including beaches, pools, trails and tons of recreation options. Don't miss your opportunity to make this beautiful home your very own!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

222 Brunswick Road

This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready for you to move right in! Fresh paint and new switches/receptacles throughout. With a spacious kitchen, family room and bedrooms this home has a great layout! New roof in March 2021! Step out back and enjoy sitting on the deck. Attached storage room, great for all your lawn care equipment. Conveniently located close to I-81.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Flooring#Fort Meade#Living Space#Gourmet#Cooper Point Court#Luxury Vinyl Plank#Bwi
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 325 Graham Drive

Spring Delivery, To Be Built.... New 5 bedroom, 3 full bath colonial home offering open floor plan w/ 9 ft ceilings on main level with recessed lighting, upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Home has spacious 20ft Master Bedroom w/ walk in closets and full bath featuring large dual head tile shower, main level bedroom and full bath, and large laundry room on bedroom level. Home comes with full front porch, rear patio, concrete driveway and 2-car garage. Similar Construction available to view, photos are similar construction.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

117.23 AC Cherry Run

Sloped, Hilly, Level, Wooded & UNRESTRICTED! Many different possible uses for this 117 acre tract. Near Potomac River and 15 min from I-70 or 30 min to I-81 makes this a perfect property to escape to for Hunting , 2nd home or several homesites. (No address given due to not having home on property. Look for sign near2754 cherry run)
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45370 Barefoot Drive

This home shows pride in ownership and offers space galore. You'll love the open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The foyer welcomes guests with a living room on the left and formal dining room to the right The great room has a 2-story ceiling and a fireplace. There is even a 1st floor office perfect for teleworking. The kitchen is well equipped with a breakfast room. Upstairs is open and airy with an expansive primary bedroom and a spacious owner's bath. 3 more generous sized bedrooms can hold queen bedroom suites. This house has even more to offer with a fully finished basement completed with a rec room, a full bathroom and a 5th bedroom. The outside is picture perfect with a huge deck and fenced yard. Enjoy community amenities like so many nearby shopping centers and restaurants. Schedule your private tour now before the home is gone.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5606 Sinclair Drive

Classic colonial nestled on a quiet street with beautiful azaleas, hydrangeas, and blueberry bushes around the exterior of the home. Front of the house features a formal living & dining room, with open foyerThat leads to spacious family room with gas log, brick fireplace. Refinished hardwood floors on main level. Stylish, and updated eat-in kitchen features Corian counters & updated Stainless appliances. Main level also features a laundry room, powder room, and access to a covered side porch that has a ceiling fan for warm days. Recent updates on main levelInclude both French doors, Front door, kitchen, paint, & light fixtures. Recent exterior updates include new gutters, facia, and soffit. The upper-level features 4 generously sized bedrooms, with walk-in closets, and updated flooring, and paint. The lower level has great rec room with walk out to the rear yard. It also hasLots of unfinished space for storage.Large, fenced backyard, with tree fort, shed & chicken coop.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7650 Cross Creek Drive

FEBRUARY 2022 DELIVERY! Now over 60% sold out. Secure your new luxury townhome in our beautiful Cedar Creek community now! Welcome to the Spring Hill townhome design where every space inside the home has been thoughtfully planned for your modern lifestyle. Arrive home to a convenient two-car garage and be greeted by an arrival center, powder room, and generous storage closet. Hardwood stairs, extended outdoor living, and more...The lower level can alternatively be personalized by adding either a study for telework or a private bedroom with full bath. Upstairs is an entertainer's dream. A chef's kitchen boasts Tahoe Painted Linen cabinetry with cushion close, a farmhouse sink, quartz counters, a Premier II appliance suite including an upgraded French door refrigerator, and an Infinity Island overlooking the dining room and great room, so that the host or hostess is always present for the party. A pantry keeps things tidy and the main level powder room provides guest convenience. Trendy wide plank LVP flooring throughout first floor and upper level hallway, upgraded wiring, and more! But the real star of the Spring Hill is the included outdoor living feature right off the dining room - the SkyLanai terrace. Enjoy ample privacy and protection from the weather in this unique space. For added ambiance, an outdoor fireplace can be optioned here. The bedroom level offers three sizable bedrooms, an exceptional amount of storage space, two upper level bathrooms, and a balcony (per plan). There's much to love about the Spring Hill by NVHomes. Explore it today by scheduling a visit! Photos taken at model and for viewing purposes only. Model Home address is 7203 Mainstream Way, Columbia, 21044. Hours: M-F 11-6, Sat/Sun 11-5. By appointment only!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11802 Chantilly Lane

LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION--OPPORTUNITY--HOME IS PRICED WELL BELOW MARKET in SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY--BEAUTIFULLY NESTLED NEIGHBORHOOD with a WELCOMING FRONT YARD & PRIVATE REAR YARD FEATURING IN-GROUND POOL READY TO ENTERTAIN--WELL OVER 4000+ SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE--4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS + BONUS 1/2 BATH IN OVER SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE, 2 SPACIOUS BONUS ROOMS IN LOWER FINISHED LEVEL--SUNROOM, & GREENHOUSE ATTACHED-- BIG UPSIDE WITH A LITTLE TLC--QUIET COMMUNITY, EASY ACCESS OUT TO MAIN ROADS, METRO TRAIN, BUS, and CONVENIENT SHOPPING. ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES-- WILL NOT LAST!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8937 Ninepin Branch Road

Nice one acre lot just minutes from America's Coolest Small Town, Berlin & Maryland's only Atlantic Ocean Resort, Ocean City.Trailer was previously on property and was taken down. There was well and septic at that time. Seller makes no representations or warranties as to their condition. Listing courtesy of Fathom...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3065 Strasbaugh Drive

The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in the Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy living room, perfect for entertaining and featuring a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate primary bath features a dual vanity and 5' shower with dual shower heads. The Mozart offers classic exterior facades. Other floorplans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

16597 Fife Way

MARCH 2022 MOVE -IN Strauss at Amber Ridge! The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island and customized kitchen hutch opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. Upgraded custom cabinets, backsplash, and additional electrical options are in this beautiful Strauss Attic. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of oak stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space, a generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The Owner's Bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The Owner's Bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. Don't miss your opportunity to own here in beloved Bowie! Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

927 Kennedy Street NW , #103

WRITE A CONTRACT BY DECEMBER 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS! The Emery is Petworth's newest condominium featuring spacious 1BR and 2BR homes with thoughtful details throughout. Each home features large light filled spaces with open floor plans with kitchen islands. The Emery features top of the line finishes featuring custom cabinetry, LG Stainless Steel appliances, quartz countertops, wide plank hardwood floors, and Moen fixtures. The building features a common area courtyard, and roof terrace and secure access provided by Butterfly. With a walk score of 89, The Emery is located in a walker's paradise. Everything is right outside your doorstep, with many neighborhood restaurants and coffee shops on Kennedy Street, Safeway and Target along Georgia Ave, and access to downtown DC as well as Uptown and the Walter Reed Redevelopment. Make The Emery the cornerstone of your DC life!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4305 Thistlewood Terrace

Welcome to this beautiful fully Re-modeled Townhome in Saddle Creek, with 2 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. Enter into the well lit foyer, with convenient coat closet, and half bath. The light and bright living room features luxury vinyl floors that flow throughout, freshly painted, open and very bright. Formal Dining room with new fixture, adjacent to the spacious new kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, new granite and faucet, recessed lighting, closet pantry, and stainless steel appliances, Take the stairs to the upper level and enter through the French double doors leading into the main bedroom that features luxury vinyl flooring, vaulted ceiling, and an en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom also features a vaulted ceiling, and an en-suite new bathroom with stall shower. The walkout basement features recessed lighting and luxury vinyl flooring, and is the perfect place for additional living area or rec room. Basement level also features a full size bathroom with stall shower and a fireplace, plus a laundry room with full size washer and dryer. A sliding glass door that leads to the full fenced in backyard. Townhome comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Near multiple shopping and dining destinations and minutes away from Fairland Recreational Park and Gunpowder Gulf Course. Near MD-198 and US-29 for an easy commute. Move in ready !
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1927 Gough Street

Quintessential Upper Fells Point home perfectly located within walking distance to Patterson Park, close to John+GGs Hopkins and to all of what the waterfront shops and restaurants have to offer! Massive 2 story addition gives this home many additional living spaces on all levels! Open floor plan main level has hardwood flooring throughout. Bright living room with recessed lighting, exposed decorative brick and ornate fireplace. Separate dining space leads you into the amazing kitchen with granite counters, brand new flooring, custom designer cabinetry, stainless appliances and bonus bump out which can be used as a sitting area or extra entertainment space with tons of natural light! Step out onto the quiet shaded patio; perfect for BBQ+GGs, enjoying your morning coffee or those cool fall evenings. Upstairs has a huge master suite with a custom CA closet, exposed duct work, master bath with soaking tub. Additional bedroom and full bath on the second level with exposed brick and designer lighting. Third level has another bedroom and an entertainment/wet bar area leading out to the rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1705 Lanier Place NW , #205

Built in 1925, 1705 Lanier Place NW is an iconic Tudor-style building tucked away off Columbia Road in historic Lanier Heights. Unit 205 is a light-filled corner unit in one of DC's sought-after "Best Address" co-ops. The residence offers high ceilings, large windows, and wood floors throughout, an open kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, breakfast bar area and gas cooking. The bedroom has tons of natural light and connects to the Moroccan-inspired bathroom. The unit has a new front entry closet for additional storage. 1705 Lanier Place is a true community which hosts a spectacular Halloween event each year!! The building is pet-friendly, has a communal laundry room, extra storage and shared front garden space. The location is superb - one block to Rock Creek Park, the National Zoo, everything that Adams Morgan and Kalorama have to offer including restaurants and boutique shops. Plus Metro and bus stops are nearby.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 Ivy Hill Road

Come build your dream home and enjoy nature in full scope. Choose your own builder or build with Regional Homes of Maryland. This is a to-be-built home by Regional Homes and will be designed and customized to your needs. The pictures only represent the builder's craftsmanship and general design features. Please call for a consultation. * Finished Basement not included in the listing price - the option is available. The Land - MLS# MDBC2017404 on the MLS. The views are just spectacular overlooking Ivy ridge. Enjoy 360 views of nature. Well and septic systems are in place as well as underground electric. If you choose, you may be able to incorporate the existing Geo-Thermal System into the new design of your energy-efficient home. Come, walk the lot and take in the breathtaking views. Enjoy the close proximity to Oregon Ridge State Park just a few miles away. If you enjoy long walks, hiking, and trail running, you will love the location -it's perfect. Easy access to 83 Corridor...Hunt Valley Towne Centre includes shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and health clubs for your convenience. Wineries, Polo Matches, Golf Courses, and Parks are all close by for your enjoyment.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

305 Royal Oak Drive

Bright, open, airy and the sense of community and family is what you will find here in this affordable, beautiful and rare 4 bedroom-split foyer home! Spaces are crafted by a refined and highly practical floorplan. This home offers a separate spacious living room and dining room, eat-in kitchen and windows that invite the natural sunlight. It offers cathedral ceilings, French glass doors off of the kitchen and a finished basement. Bring your vision for just a little TLC in the kitchen and the 2.5 bathrooms. The backyard features an expansive 2-tiered deck. Why purchase a townhouse when you can own a detached home. No worries with parking. The home has a driveway and a 1-car garage. No need to purchase a townhouse when you can own a detached single-family home right here Harford County. Set the stage for a show-stopping Belair, Maryland lifestyle. The superb market location brims steps away from shopping, dining and doing! Curious about what makes Belair so wonderful? Live like a local and find out for yourself. Amazingly priced. Schedule your tour today! Property being sold as is. MOTIVATED SELLER.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

210 Burnt Church Road

YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE with this cozy, bungalow-style craftsman home! This 3 BR, 1.5 BA home on 1.5 acres sits up with spectacular unobstructed views! From the moment you enter, you'll be greeted with TONS OF CHARACTER in this sweet home. You'll enter through the side door... why? ...the front door locks from inside with an original skeleton key (how cool is THAT?) You'll step right into a cozy family room with a woodstove and HUGE walk-in closet. (With privacy doors from the rest of the main level, this room could easily serve as a main level primary bedroom!) The functionally designed kitchen features an island, new stove/oven (December 2021), and direct access to the mud room/laundry, bathroom, and deck! The main level also offers a separate dining room with lots of natural light and views, an office/library space ( choose a song on the restored jukebox while you tour), and front family room leading to the large covered front porch. Wait until you see the VIEWS from the front porch!! The house features original hardwood floors on both levels. Up the curved staircase you'll find three bedrooms with a huge full bath providing space for additional family or guests. The walk-up attic and unfinished basement offer more storage and possibilities! The detached 2 car garage includes a walk-up level for storage and a separate wood shed, all with a paved driveway. The 1.5 acres offers mature trees, flower beds full of plantings, a garden space, and views all around! This property immediately FEELS LIKE HOME and will sell quickly! Book your showing today!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy