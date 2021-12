Social virtual reality (VR) platform Somnium Space has been developing its immersive world for several years now, building upon a crypto and blockchain backbone where users can buy land parcels to build whatever they want. Lately, though, Somnium Space has been ramping up its metaverse efforts announcing some pretty grand plans which include new investments, auctions and more. The most recent of these has been to introduce NFTs into its ecosystem, partnering with Admix on banner billboards that can earn users money through advertising.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO