1202 Glyndon Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat location in Pigtown/Washington Village for a flip or fixer upper. Wonderful new businesses right around the corner. Close to all major routes in and out of the city. Schedule your appt today!....

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 12 Lakewood Acres

Situated within walking distance to community lake, this 5.28 acre tract is perfect for full time or recreational use. Just a short drive to Sleepy Creek State Forrest and approx 20 minutes to I-81/WVU Medical Center. (Property has perk) Listing courtesy of Modern Realty Results, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

117.23 AC Cherry Run

Sloped, Hilly, Level, Wooded & UNRESTRICTED! Many different possible uses for this 117 acre tract. Near Potomac River and 15 min from I-70 or 30 min to I-81 makes this a perfect property to escape to for Hunting , 2nd home or several homesites. (No address given due to not having home on property. Look for sign near2754 cherry run)
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

222 Brunswick Road

This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready for you to move right in! Fresh paint and new switches/receptacles throughout. With a spacious kitchen, family room and bedrooms this home has a great layout! New roof in March 2021! Step out back and enjoy sitting on the deck. Attached storage room, great for all your lawn care equipment. Conveniently located close to I-81.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8937 Ninepin Branch Road

Nice one acre lot just minutes from America's Coolest Small Town, Berlin & Maryland's only Atlantic Ocean Resort, Ocean City.Trailer was previously on property and was taken down. There was well and septic at that time. Seller makes no representations or warranties as to their condition. Listing courtesy of Fathom...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

516 Chesapeake Avenue

This lovely light blue stucco home has curb appeal and interior charm. Located in the heart of the Eastport Peninsula, this home was originally built in 1928 and through the years has been enhanced and improved. Open floorplan on the main level with living room, dining room and kitchen with eat-in bar. Well maintained hardwood floors. Primary bedroom and small bedroom/office on the main level. The upper level is unfinished but has wood flooring. Extra bedrooms or other living space could be added on this level. Spacious family room on the lower level and separate office that can be used as an extra guest bedroom - with tiled floors and built-ins. The backyard is very large with tall fencing for privacy. Room for a bump-out from the house, potential for outdoor kitchen with firepit; gardener's delight - flowers and vegetables; patio; workshop, etc. Large area for children's playground and also good for dogs to have their space. Perfect location in Eastport to take advantage of proximity to downtown Annapolis, Naval Academy, Annapolis Maritime Museum, yacht clubs, marinas, local restaurants and pubs. A great lifestyle awaits in this delightful home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11802 Chantilly Lane

LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION--OPPORTUNITY--HOME IS PRICED WELL BELOW MARKET in SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY--BEAUTIFULLY NESTLED NEIGHBORHOOD with a WELCOMING FRONT YARD & PRIVATE REAR YARD FEATURING IN-GROUND POOL READY TO ENTERTAIN--WELL OVER 4000+ SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE--4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS + BONUS 1/2 BATH IN OVER SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE, 2 SPACIOUS BONUS ROOMS IN LOWER FINISHED LEVEL--SUNROOM, & GREENHOUSE ATTACHED-- BIG UPSIDE WITH A LITTLE TLC--QUIET COMMUNITY, EASY ACCESS OUT TO MAIN ROADS, METRO TRAIN, BUS, and CONVENIENT SHOPPING. ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES-- WILL NOT LAST!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1166 Monacan Trail Rd

Beautiful 27 ac. wooded tract, 2 miles from Charlottesville on Rt. 29 S, surrounded by Albemarle County Ragged Mtn. Reservoir land. Abundance of game, house interior has been framed, but unfinished. Listing courtesy of Core Real Estate Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1125 12TH Street NW , #43

Condo in great location on Fourth floor. Close to metro & Bus lines. MCI Center, China town and all great Bars and Restaurants on K St.wood Floor, Granite Counter-top. Combo Washer & Dryer in Unit. There are Pay public Washer/Dryer in fully renovated Basement too. Mailboxes are located in Basement. Please call showing contact to schedule showing.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17 Highland Springs

Ready to Build Your Cabin with Views?? 2.10 Beautiful acres in Highland Springs with unparalleled views. Must see!. Listing courtesy of Old Dominion Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-06T20:50:32.37.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1235 E Lanvale Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 12/6/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/8/2021 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $20,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.Turn-key Property | Hopkins ZoneBeautifully Updated 2 Story Townhome located in the Oliver area. Close to Clifton Park and Clifton Park Golf Course.Minutes from John Hopkins Hospital. Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery, US Hwy 1 (E North Ave.)Property is vacant.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1311 Joppa Farm Road

11 Record Plat Lots available in Harford County! Tax information is for 1311 Joppa Farm Rd. only. All parcels listed here are part of sales price. Additional Joppa Farm Road Addresses are: 1215, 1311, 1313, 1315, 1317, 1319, 1321, 1323, 1325, 1327 and 1329. Tax ID #'s are: 01398173, 01399712, 01399713, 01399714, 01399715, 01399716, 01399717, 01399718, 01399719, 01399720 and 01399721. Call agent for additional information.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

512 Winston Avenue

AN INVESTORS DREAM! FULLY OCCUPIED INCOME-PRODUCING PROPERTY. $2400/MO. Sold strictly as-is. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-05T19:49:16.677.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

352 Main Street

Great location one block from Baltimore ave. (Route 1) on main street at the corner of Main Street and C street, close to Laurel Town Center. Building is a shell waiting for you to develop into your perfect business. Plans for roof top restaurant in the works if interested seller will go over plans.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

234 Red Bud Loop

Great opportunity in Blue Ridge Acres! This large rancher has a full basement. If you are looking for a house to fix up, look no further. This house needs a total renovation. Lots of potential. This house won't last long so don't delay!!. Listing courtesy of Bms Realty. ©2021 Bright...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

203 N Rosemont Avenue

Newly updated both inside and out, this classic Rancher has everything you've been looking for! The main living area boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, living room with a lovely bay window and fireplace, kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances and room for a breakfast table, formal dining room, and welcoming foyer. The Master Bedroom has a sitting room area that could also be used as a home office and beautiful built in shelves. There are two additional bedrooms as well as 2 full bathrooms. The basement is partially finished and offer a 2nd fireplace, bar area, family room, and tons of storage space. The back yard is surrounded by trees and has a fantastic deck that is ideal for entertaining! All of this just a short walk to the City Park and a quick drive to anything you may need. Don't let this charming home pass you by! Schedule your showing today!
thexunewswire.com

3208-3240 Midway Avenue

Welcome Home to the New and Improved Midway Apartment Homes!! - Welcome home to your new spacious and tastefully renovated apartment home at The Midway Apartment Homes. The Midway Apartments offer a newly renovated, private community at a great location at the doorstep to Western Hills. The property grants easy access to I-74, Harrison Avenue, and Glenway Avenue which is home to great Shopping (Target), Retail(Starbucks), Gyms(Planet Fitness), and Grocery Outlets(Kroger). All of these locations will be at your doorstep when you call this community home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1329 Commerce Rd

Turn-key - up & running business! Wedding Venue, Inn, B&B, Bed & Breakfast with a licensed commercial kitchen - Make this property yours! This serene property is ideal for a getaway, sitting on 10+ acres of land with mountain views. This charming B&B is less than 10 minutes to downtown Staunton and is easily accessible to travelers right off of I-81. The Barn was seamlessly renovated into a common area with 8-suites, each with its own individual entrance & bathroom. The main house has so many components and possibilities. There is: a sitting room, a lobby, an area that is currently available for private party events - 2 sitting rooms, a bathroom, and a long glass conservatory currently for dining, a commercial kitchen downstairs, 3-bedrooms that are currently open to interpretation, one that leads out to an outdoor 2nd story seating area. Attached to the house, but not accessible through it, is a Suite with a full kitchen, washer & dryer, sitting area and bedroom. The property is zoned B2, giving this building a wide variety of options to the future owner. Please check out the virtual tours!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3557 Juneway

Beautiful move in ready home in the Belair-Edison Community. This home will greet you with warmth upon entry. Features kitchen with SS appliances & granite countertops. Living room with hardwood floors and adjacent dining room. Second level equipped with 3 spacious bedrooms and full bath. The lower level has a nice living space with a large laundry room. Water filtration system in lower level! Fenced in backyard ready for parties and fun. Speak to your agent about all the down payment assistance available in Belair Edison. Sold as-is!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Whispering Lane

Nearly an acre of peaceful solitude tucked away off Whispering Lane outside of Stanley! This is the first time this property has been on the market in over 40 years. This wooded property has recently been surveyed and the corners marked. The property+GGs mature trees attract deer, bears, turkeys, and all else that nature has to offer. If privacy and seclusion near the Shenandoah National Park are what you are looking for, then this property is the perfect one for you. It is the ideal location for your short-term vacation rental, second home, or maybe even a treehouse!
STANLEY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1400 Edgewick Avenue

HONEY STOP THE CAR! Enormous Cape Cod. Extensive master bedrm w/ 2 closetsand newly renovated hotel like master bathrm, 2 laundry rms, fairly new eat in kitchen w/ pantry, entertainment/ sun room off of kitchen and large backyard. Large 3 entrance English Bsmt w/ large rm w/ a bathrm & separate entrance, great for potential income. Rough end ready for kitchen in English Bsmt... Plumbing, electrical, and gas ran. 1 nice size storage rm and additional rm in bsmt. Driveway recently expanded & new retainer wall & walkway leading to the front door. New hotel quality primed solid interior doors. REQUESTING ALL OFFERS BY 9AM WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 15TH. PRESENT YOUR HIGHEST & BEST OFFER ON THE FIRST SUBMISSION. PLEASE SCHEDULE ONLINE THROUGH SHOWINGTIME.PROPERTY SOLD STRICTLY AS-IS.
