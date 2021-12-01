1202 Glyndon Avenue

Turn-key - up & running business! Wedding Venue, Inn, B&B, Bed & Breakfast with a licensed commercial kitchen - Make this property yours! This serene property is ideal for a getaway, sitting on 10+ acres of land with mountain views. This charming B&B is less than 10 minutes to downtown Staunton and is easily accessible to travelers right off of I-81. The Barn was seamlessly renovated into a common area with 8-suites, each with its own individual entrance & bathroom. The main house has so many components and possibilities. There is: a sitting room, a lobby, an area that is currently available for private party events - 2 sitting rooms, a bathroom, and a long glass conservatory currently for dining, a commercial kitchen downstairs, 3-bedrooms that are currently open to interpretation, one that leads out to an outdoor 2nd story seating area. Attached to the house, but not accessible through it, is a Suite with a full kitchen, washer & dryer, sitting area and bedroom. The property is zoned B2, giving this building a wide variety of options to the future owner. Please check out the virtual tours!
