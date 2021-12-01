ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
0 Parsons Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article0.86+- acre wooded lot #55 in Susquehanna Point Subdivision. Approximately 15 minutes from Cambridge, this homesite allows you to build a home in a quiet setting while still being close to conveniences. Cash offers only...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 325 Graham Drive

Spring Delivery, To Be Built.... New 5 bedroom, 3 full bath colonial home offering open floor plan w/ 9 ft ceilings on main level with recessed lighting, upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Home has spacious 20ft Master Bedroom w/ walk in closets and full bath featuring large dual head tile shower, main level bedroom and full bath, and large laundry room on bedroom level. Home comes with full front porch, rear patio, concrete driveway and 2-car garage. Similar Construction available to view, photos are similar construction.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

222 Brunswick Road

This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready for you to move right in! Fresh paint and new switches/receptacles throughout. With a spacious kitchen, family room and bedrooms this home has a great layout! New roof in March 2021! Step out back and enjoy sitting on the deck. Attached storage room, great for all your lawn care equipment. Conveniently located close to I-81.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

916 N Cleveland Street

916 N. Cleveland St in Arlington is a unique property that has it all. Top notch floor plan with great usage of every square foot in this property. It can serve all needs for comfort living and convenient daily functioning. Lower level has a walk up basement with a few steps to the backyard, fully finished with bedroom + full bath + full kitchen + laundry room + private entrance with a lot of daylight. Flexible for any use including working from home or completely private in-law apartment. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES: Large and well designed layout, Large formal living room (20 x26ft) with gas fireplace and many large windows, private office (12x10) away from the main house activity, tucked in formal dining room (16x11), large main level bedroom (20x15) with full bathroom, beautiful large family room (20x16) and eat-in kitchen (16x14) occupy the entire back of house. Brazilian Cherry hardwood, ten foot ceilings and windows and daylight from all directions of the house.SECOND FLOOR FEATURES: Four spacious bedrooms + flexible room that could be a nursery or small bedroom or play room, large upper level laundry room (10x9) with storage cabinets and window with room for folding table and ironing board, Master BR (26x20) with cathedral ceiling and large en suite.THIRD FLOOR HALF LEVEL: Large art/creativity room (39x10) in upper finished attic level that can hold all your creativity for continuous projects without any interruption to the rest of the house. Private, private, private. OUTSIDE: Level fenced backyard with easy access through the gate. Convenient for your pets in and out. Large Trex deck, Two car garage plus driveway + a separate secured bike / motorcycle/ lawnmower storage area.North Arlington location at its best. Easy access to Rt. 50 east and west. Five minute drive to Reagan National Airport, Five min. walk to North Arlington activities (restaurants and facilities), Five minute walk to Clarendon Metro, no HOA, quiet street.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5606 Sinclair Drive

Classic colonial nestled on a quiet street with beautiful azaleas, hydrangeas, and blueberry bushes around the exterior of the home. Front of the house features a formal living & dining room, with open foyerThat leads to spacious family room with gas log, brick fireplace. Refinished hardwood floors on main level. Stylish, and updated eat-in kitchen features Corian counters & updated Stainless appliances. Main level also features a laundry room, powder room, and access to a covered side porch that has a ceiling fan for warm days. Recent updates on main levelInclude both French doors, Front door, kitchen, paint, & light fixtures. Recent exterior updates include new gutters, facia, and soffit. The upper-level features 4 generously sized bedrooms, with walk-in closets, and updated flooring, and paint. The lower level has great rec room with walk out to the rear yard. It also hasLots of unfinished space for storage.Large, fenced backyard, with tree fort, shed & chicken coop.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45370 Barefoot Drive

This home shows pride in ownership and offers space galore. You'll love the open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The foyer welcomes guests with a living room on the left and formal dining room to the right The great room has a 2-story ceiling and a fireplace. There is even a 1st floor office perfect for teleworking. The kitchen is well equipped with a breakfast room. Upstairs is open and airy with an expansive primary bedroom and a spacious owner's bath. 3 more generous sized bedrooms can hold queen bedroom suites. This house has even more to offer with a fully finished basement completed with a rec room, a full bathroom and a 5th bedroom. The outside is picture perfect with a huge deck and fenced yard. Enjoy community amenities like so many nearby shopping centers and restaurants. Schedule your private tour now before the home is gone.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6118 Samuel Road

Welcome home to 6118 Samuel Road! This immaculately kept 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home is ready for you to make it your very own! The main level of your home offers beautiful well-maintained hardwood flooring with a spacious dining room, eat-in kitchen and cozy family room where you can overlook the trails of Summerfield, plus a guest half bath. The upper level of the home is complete with a primary bedroom and bathroom that boasts a large walk-in closet! You'll also find two additional bedrooms with a full hallway bathroom. On the lower level of the home you'll find a partially finished basement that could be turned into a comfortable rec room with the ability to add a bathroom, plus a convenient laundry and storage room. All of this and much more in the lovely Lake Linganore community that has tons of amenities including beaches, pools, trails and tons of recreation options. Don't miss your opportunity to make this beautiful home your very own!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7650 Cross Creek Drive

FEBRUARY 2022 DELIVERY! Now over 60% sold out. Secure your new luxury townhome in our beautiful Cedar Creek community now! Welcome to the Spring Hill townhome design where every space inside the home has been thoughtfully planned for your modern lifestyle. Arrive home to a convenient two-car garage and be greeted by an arrival center, powder room, and generous storage closet. Hardwood stairs, extended outdoor living, and more...The lower level can alternatively be personalized by adding either a study for telework or a private bedroom with full bath. Upstairs is an entertainer's dream. A chef's kitchen boasts Tahoe Painted Linen cabinetry with cushion close, a farmhouse sink, quartz counters, a Premier II appliance suite including an upgraded French door refrigerator, and an Infinity Island overlooking the dining room and great room, so that the host or hostess is always present for the party. A pantry keeps things tidy and the main level powder room provides guest convenience. Trendy wide plank LVP flooring throughout first floor and upper level hallway, upgraded wiring, and more! But the real star of the Spring Hill is the included outdoor living feature right off the dining room - the SkyLanai terrace. Enjoy ample privacy and protection from the weather in this unique space. For added ambiance, an outdoor fireplace can be optioned here. The bedroom level offers three sizable bedrooms, an exceptional amount of storage space, two upper level bathrooms, and a balcony (per plan). There's much to love about the Spring Hill by NVHomes. Explore it today by scheduling a visit! Photos taken at model and for viewing purposes only. Model Home address is 7203 Mainstream Way, Columbia, 21044. Hours: M-F 11-6, Sat/Sun 11-5. By appointment only!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1166 Monacan Trail Rd

Beautiful 27 ac. wooded tract, 2 miles from Charlottesville on Rt. 29 S, surrounded by Albemarle County Ragged Mtn. Reservoir land. Abundance of game, house interior has been framed, but unfinished. Listing courtesy of Core Real Estate Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17 Highland Springs

Ready to Build Your Cabin with Views?? 2.10 Beautiful acres in Highland Springs with unparalleled views. Must see!. Listing courtesy of Old Dominion Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-06T20:50:32.37.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1927 Gough Street

Quintessential Upper Fells Point home perfectly located within walking distance to Patterson Park, close to John+GGs Hopkins and to all of what the waterfront shops and restaurants have to offer! Massive 2 story addition gives this home many additional living spaces on all levels! Open floor plan main level has hardwood flooring throughout. Bright living room with recessed lighting, exposed decorative brick and ornate fireplace. Separate dining space leads you into the amazing kitchen with granite counters, brand new flooring, custom designer cabinetry, stainless appliances and bonus bump out which can be used as a sitting area or extra entertainment space with tons of natural light! Step out onto the quiet shaded patio; perfect for BBQ+GGs, enjoying your morning coffee or those cool fall evenings. Upstairs has a huge master suite with a custom CA closet, exposed duct work, master bath with soaking tub. Additional bedroom and full bath on the second level with exposed brick and designer lighting. Third level has another bedroom and an entertainment/wet bar area leading out to the rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2004 Aliceanna Street

Perfect Fells Point townhome with assigned and guest parking! This home is located right where Fells Point meets Canton across from the waterfront. Enjoy the bright, open main level has dark wood floors; spacious dining room; sunken living room w/French doors to large deck; half bath; & kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, including a 3 year old refrigerator. Upstairs, has two huge bedrooms with carpet & large closets. Both upstairs full-baths have been updated with granite counters & travertine marble floors. Newer windows throughout. There is Hi-Efficiency A/C / Furnace, and a washer and dryer purchased in 2019! This home has the best walkability in Baltimore City! Walk to 50+ of the best bars and restaurants in every direction. Easy access to all highways and excellent bike lanes to get you around the city and waterfront.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1125 12TH Street NW , #43

Condo in great location on Fourth floor. Close to metro & Bus lines. MCI Center, China town and all great Bars and Restaurants on K St.wood Floor, Granite Counter-top. Combo Washer & Dryer in Unit. There are Pay public Washer/Dryer in fully renovated Basement too. Mailboxes are located in Basement. Please call showing contact to schedule showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 Ivy Hill Road

Come build your dream home and enjoy nature in full scope. Choose your own builder or build with Regional Homes of Maryland. This is a to-be-built home by Regional Homes and will be designed and customized to your needs. The pictures only represent the builder's craftsmanship and general design features. Please call for a consultation. * Finished Basement not included in the listing price - the option is available. The Land - MLS# MDBC2017404 on the MLS. The views are just spectacular overlooking Ivy ridge. Enjoy 360 views of nature. Well and septic systems are in place as well as underground electric. If you choose, you may be able to incorporate the existing Geo-Thermal System into the new design of your energy-efficient home. Come, walk the lot and take in the breathtaking views. Enjoy the close proximity to Oregon Ridge State Park just a few miles away. If you enjoy long walks, hiking, and trail running, you will love the location -it's perfect. Easy access to 83 Corridor...Hunt Valley Towne Centre includes shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and health clubs for your convenience. Wineries, Polo Matches, Golf Courses, and Parks are all close by for your enjoyment.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

305 Royal Oak Drive

Bright, open, airy and the sense of community and family is what you will find here in this affordable, beautiful and rare 4 bedroom-split foyer home! Spaces are crafted by a refined and highly practical floorplan. This home offers a separate spacious living room and dining room, eat-in kitchen and windows that invite the natural sunlight. It offers cathedral ceilings, French glass doors off of the kitchen and a finished basement. Bring your vision for just a little TLC in the kitchen and the 2.5 bathrooms. The backyard features an expansive 2-tiered deck. Why purchase a townhouse when you can own a detached home. No worries with parking. The home has a driveway and a 1-car garage. No need to purchase a townhouse when you can own a detached single-family home right here Harford County. Set the stage for a show-stopping Belair, Maryland lifestyle. The superb market location brims steps away from shopping, dining and doing! Curious about what makes Belair so wonderful? Live like a local and find out for yourself. Amazingly priced. Schedule your tour today! Property being sold as is. MOTIVATED SELLER.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

16597 Fife Way

MARCH 2022 MOVE -IN Strauss at Amber Ridge! The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island and customized kitchen hutch opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. Upgraded custom cabinets, backsplash, and additional electrical options are in this beautiful Strauss Attic. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of oak stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space, a generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The Owner's Bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The Owner's Bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. Don't miss your opportunity to own here in beloved Bowie! Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

210 Burnt Church Road

YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE with this cozy, bungalow-style craftsman home! This 3 BR, 1.5 BA home on 1.5 acres sits up with spectacular unobstructed views! From the moment you enter, you'll be greeted with TONS OF CHARACTER in this sweet home. You'll enter through the side door... why? ...the front door locks from inside with an original skeleton key (how cool is THAT?) You'll step right into a cozy family room with a woodstove and HUGE walk-in closet. (With privacy doors from the rest of the main level, this room could easily serve as a main level primary bedroom!) The functionally designed kitchen features an island, new stove/oven (December 2021), and direct access to the mud room/laundry, bathroom, and deck! The main level also offers a separate dining room with lots of natural light and views, an office/library space ( choose a song on the restored jukebox while you tour), and front family room leading to the large covered front porch. Wait until you see the VIEWS from the front porch!! The house features original hardwood floors on both levels. Up the curved staircase you'll find three bedrooms with a huge full bath providing space for additional family or guests. The walk-up attic and unfinished basement offer more storage and possibilities! The detached 2 car garage includes a walk-up level for storage and a separate wood shed, all with a paved driveway. The 1.5 acres offers mature trees, flower beds full of plantings, a garden space, and views all around! This property immediately FEELS LIKE HOME and will sell quickly! Book your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1235 E Lanvale Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 12/6/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/8/2021 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $20,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.Turn-key Property | Hopkins ZoneBeautifully Updated 2 Story Townhome located in the Oliver area. Close to Clifton Park and Clifton Park Golf Course.Minutes from John Hopkins Hospital. Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery, US Hwy 1 (E North Ave.)Property is vacant.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1311 Joppa Farm Road

11 Record Plat Lots available in Harford County! Tax information is for 1311 Joppa Farm Rd. only. All parcels listed here are part of sales price. Additional Joppa Farm Road Addresses are: 1215, 1311, 1313, 1315, 1317, 1319, 1321, 1323, 1325, 1327 and 1329. Tax ID #'s are: 01398173, 01399712, 01399713, 01399714, 01399715, 01399716, 01399717, 01399718, 01399719, 01399720 and 01399721. Call agent for additional information.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

512 Winston Avenue

AN INVESTORS DREAM! FULLY OCCUPIED INCOME-PRODUCING PROPERTY. $2400/MO. Sold strictly as-is. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-05T19:49:16.677.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

352 Main Street

Great location one block from Baltimore ave. (Route 1) on main street at the corner of Main Street and C street, close to Laurel Town Center. Building is a shell waiting for you to develop into your perfect business. Plans for roof top restaurant in the works if interested seller will go over plans.
LAUREL, VA

