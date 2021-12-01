12230 Apple Orchard Court

Not yet two years old, this 2019 built Heritage Highlands home has been meticulously cared for by one owner (with no pets), who have enjoyed the convenience of the ground-floor master suite, 2 +-+ baths, cozy den/office, spacious kitchen, and Smart Home features. Within this home+GGs roomy 2,120 square feet is a well-designed floorplan for relaxed living. The ground floor includes wood flooring throughout the open living area with electric fireplace, dining room, upgraded kitchen, office/den, laundry room and main floor bedroom with well designed walk-in closet, plus tile in the master bathroom. Upstairs you will find upgraded carpet in a spacious guest suite with full bath (with tile flooring), an inviting loft, and an ample storage room. This comfortable and carefully designed "Saxony" Heritage Highlands home features several upgrades. Some features that distinguish this home include: custom designed window treatments (all but one conveys), custom cabinetry in the walk-in master closet, a custom built-out laundry/mud room with front-loading Maytag washer/dryer, and upgraded stone kitchen counters. Other amenities include a pristine two-car garage with epoxy coating and extra refrigerator, stone-clad entrance way, and a bounteous and colorful garden designed and installed by a Virginia landscape architect. Heritage Highlands is a low-maintenance, active-adult community (55+) with 80 homes. Residents can enjoy access to the clubhouse, an outdoor patio, natural space, and walking trails running throughout the community. The community's homeowners' association provides common-area maintenance, trash and recycling pickup, and snow removal. When living in Heritage Highlands, you will be just minutes from the Lovettsville Town Center, convenient for basic shopping needs, while the Town Square and Town Green are nearby open park areas for walking, picnics, etc. Enjoy living near vineyards, historic downtown Frederick with its quaint restaurants, art galleries, shops, a farmer+GGs market, and famous Carroll Creek, while also being a short drive from Leesburg and all it has to offer. Great location to access small town America, or the "big city" of Washington DC via the MARC train or by car.

