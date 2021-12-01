ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Injury Report: Pat Freiermuth a full participant in practice on Wednesday

By Dave.Schofield
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their second-straight AFC North game as they return home from a two-game road stretch. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens, eight names were on the injury list. In the first injury...

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Steelers Depot

Film Room: Pat Freiermuth Continues Strong Rookie Campaign In Loss To Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Cincinnati Sunday afternoon for a division clash with the Bengals with hopes of getting right back into the thick of it for the AFC North crown. Those hopes were quickly diminished as the Bengals put it on Pittsburgh early, jumping out to a 31-3 lead by intermission and finished the day handing the Steelers a miserable 41-10 loss. It was Pittsburgh’s biggest loss the Steelers have taken in years, showing little fight on the defensive side of the football as well as incompetent play on the offensive side of the ball to sustain any sort of steady play running the football.
NFL
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth being evaluated for concussion on Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is being evaluated for a concussion after Week 12's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh's rookie tight end was forced to leave in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Expect Zach Gentry to see more snaps in Week 13's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens if Freiermuth is ruled out.
NFL
NBC Sports

Pat Freiermuth in concussion protocol

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is in concussion protocol, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. He played 47 of 62 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. For the season, the second-round choice has caught 40 passes for 327 yards and...
NFL
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Patrick Ricard
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Joe Haeg
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – TE Pat Freiermuth – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Joe Haden ruled out, Pat Freiermuth set to play

The Steelers will be without cornerback Joe Haden again this weekend. Haden has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and he didn’t practice at all this week. That made it unsurprising to learn that the Steelers ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. The Steelers...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Tuesday Update On Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered arguably the team’s most embarrassing loss of the Mike Tomlin era over the weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati dominated from the opening whistle en route to a 41-10 victory. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense failed to find any rhythm and the defense struggled to stop the Bengals through the air and on the ground.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers get concerning update on rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a critical matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, but they may be without one of their key offensive weapons for the rivalry clash. According to ProFootballTalk, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that rookie tight Pat Freiermuth was in concussion protocol following Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: Tremaine Edmunds full participant in Tuesday’s practice

The Buffalo Bills look like they will be getting a key part of their defense back on Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints as starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was a full participant for the second straight practice this week. It is worth noting that yesterday’s practice was only a walkthrough so seeing him practice in full on Tuesday was a great sign.
NFL
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Packers: Rashan Gary a Full Participant at Friday’s Practice

Fortunately, in a season full of injuries for the Green Bay Packers, Rashan Gary avoided a major elbow injury against Seattle, even though in the moment it looked quite gruesome. But the big question that remained was, when would Gary be back on Sundays for the Green Bay Packers?. For...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles injury news: WR Kadarius Toney misses Wednesday practice

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who left late in Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a quad contusion, did not practice Wednesday for the New York Giants. The 3-7 Giants host the 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and Toney’s name was the only significant addition to the Giants’ injury report.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers-Rams Injury Report: Jones Practices Again

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones had tears in his eyes after suffering a knee injury against Seattle. Whatever fears there were about a significant injury have been replaced by optimism that he could play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after missing just one game. Jones practiced for...
NFL
numberfire.com

Saints' Mark Ingram (knee) a full participant in practice Monday

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (knee) was a full participant in Monday's practice ahead of the team's Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ingram missed the team's Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills with his knee injury, but is already back as a full participant in Monday's practice. He should be a full go for the team's Week 13 game against the Cowboys on Thursday, assuming he suffers no setbacks.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) participates in full capacity at practice on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Dallas owner Jerry Jones reportedly stated he expected Elliott to shoulder a rather significant workload on Thursday, so this news of the running back practicing fully is not surprising but still worth noting. Fantasy managers should expect Elliott to be available for this week and seemingly feel good about his upside in lineups.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Being Evaluated for Concussion After Bengals Game

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was injured late in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Freiermuth is being evaluated for a concussion. The rookie tight end caught a touchdown pass with 3:05 left in the game, moving the score to 41-10.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy “Hot or Not” for Week 13

The regular season in most fantasy leagues is winding down, each and every week is more crucial for players. Most likely, the main contest that you, the reader or listener, will be paying attention to is the Steelers contest in B-More against the Ravens. Big Ben is strugglin but could get still be a good fantasy option? Is the offensive line strong enough to open holes for Najee Harris with the possibility with a patchwork offensive line? Is the Steeler defense a bad option after surrendering 41 points the last two games. not to mention all of the missing pieces? Get those answers and more as BTSC continues with the new weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers and for success in any of your leagues.
NFL

