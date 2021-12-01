Anthony Davis Drops Truth Bomb On Big Lakers ‘Test’ For Him With LeBron James Out

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports Anthony Davis will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers. Davis, who has been dealing with an illness, reportedly will not play because of a fever. Last playing in a 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks Tuesday, Davis played 34 minutes, scoring 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. A primary playmaker for the Lakers, Davis has played 19 games this year, averaging 35 minutes, 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game and is third on the Lakers in usage, with a 28.3% usage rate, only behind LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO