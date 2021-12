With their power to conjure longing and nostalgia, evoking home and family are the raisons d’être for three San Francisco bakeries located in Southside San Francisco. Sonya Kim was prompted to launch Whole Cakes, on 16th Street, by her desire to find food that wasn’t too sugary to feed her newborn child. After her family moved to San Francisco from New York she decided to take time off from her corporate job. She discovered an interest in baking and questioned whether she could return to a then traditional 9 to 5 job, ultimately deciding that she didn’t want to.

