ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Postal Service expansion into banking services misguided

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTUHr_0dBTy5S400

This time of year the post office is one of the busiest places in the country. Families rely on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to connect with relatives and friends. Sending Christmas cards and gifts to loved ones is a time-honored tradition integral to how we celebrate the holiday season. Currently, timely delivery is already strained and now a new postal program will further complicate it by attempting to federalize financial services.

In September, USPS unilaterally launched limited check-cashing services in targeted urban areas. The agency likely overstepped its authority and Republican senators are demanding the agency show this action is lawful.

We know USPS needs to improve its services. However, expanding its mission while already facing significant challenges is irresponsible, especially considering the recent implementation of new procedures that will lead to delays and increase prices in an attempt to fix its own notoriously poor financial footing.

During the Obama administration, USPS agreed its core function is “delivery not banking.” In 2018, a task force created to review and identify necessary postal reforms recommended avoiding expanding into new sectors like banking — and with good reason. This service is best suited for community banks.

Local financial institutions help propel economic growth and job creation by providing access to credit. These lenders understand needs in the areas they serve and offer opportunities for small businesses and families to secure vital funding. Expanding financial inclusion across the country is essential, especially across rural America, but the efforts championed by Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and USPS itself, to target these areas by converting the agency into a bank is ill-advised

Through the appropriations process, Democrats have proposed using $6 million of taxpayer money to start turning USPS into a bank under the misguided pretense this will fix its financial woes.

While supporters of postal banking suggest a lack of brick-and-mortar banks is a main factor preventing Americans from accessing financial services, these arguments ignore industry data. According to a 2019 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) survey only 2.2 percent of unbanked households cited inconvenient bank locations as the No. 1 reason for not having a bank account.

I’m also concerned about exposing taxpayers to financial risk if a government-subsidized entity like USPS enters the consumer financial market. The U.S. financial system is highly-regulated, complex and operates under free-market principles. A public bank’s deposits, if not provided access to FDIC deposit insurance, would be backed by the full faith and credit of the state or municipality that chartered it. This poses a substantial risk to taxpayers. In contrast, the FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund, which is fully funded by the regulated banking industry, pays out costs associated with community bank failures.

Safe banking requires specialized experience in underwriting and managing assets and liabilities, building and maintaining consumer privacy and data security systems, and complying with detailed regulatory standards and sound risk management –– all areas in which USPS has no expertise.

This initiative is an inefficient use of taxpayer dollars and would stifle private sector innovation. As Democrats and the Biden administration push to allow postal banking services, I will continue to oppose changes that open the door to these unsafe banking practices. Arkansans and hard-working Americans know USPS needs to focus on fixing its mail delivery services, not becoming a bank. If we have doubts about something as simple as our Christmas cards arriving on time, why should we trust it with our money?

John Boozman is the senior senator from Arkansas.

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

U.S. Postal Service Christmas package deadlines approaching

It’s the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service. Customer traffic is already steadily increasing this week. Last year was a record-breaking year for the postal service, they delivered 1.1 billion packages despite employee shortages and historic volumes due to online shopping. This year, they’re anticipating...
INDUSTRY
midfloridanewspapers.com

Holiday Deliveries - It's the busy time for the U.S. Postal Service

SEBRING — It’s the holiday season and that’s the peak season for the U.S. Postal Service which estimates a total of 12 billion letters, cards and packages will be processed and delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. If you’re like many of us, no matter what happens, you will...
SEBRING, FL
Daily Montanan

How to make the postal service happy this holiday season

Last year’s holiday season was not exactly a merry one for the U.S. Postal Service. In the lead-up to Christmas, overwhelmed postal workers had to leave gifts sitting in sorting facilities for weeks. They delivered just 38 percent of greeting cards and other nonlocal first-class mail on time. What should we expect this year? USPS leaders […] The post How to make the postal service happy this holiday season appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
ReporterHerald.com

Postal Service says to mail packages by Dec. 15

The U.S. Postal Service advises residents to mail packages to be delivered via ground mail no later than Dec. 15 to ensure delivery before Dec. 25. First class mail service, which includes cards, should be sent no later than Dec. 15, and priority mail by Dec. 18, according to the Postal Service website.
LOVELAND, CO
kbsi23.com

U.S. Postal Service begins Pen Pal Project

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The United States Postal Service, alongside WeAreTeachers are starting USPS Pen Pal Project, available for students in grades three to five this school year. The project will give 25,000 classes the opportunity to link up and send over 1 million letters. Each participating class will be...
POLITICS
allongeorgia.com

USPS: With Peak Mailing and Shipping Season Underway, U.S. Postal Service Performance Remains Solid Across All Categories

Nationwide network is running smoothly as Postal Service readies to deliver projected mail and package volume surge in December. Key hiring efforts and investments under “Delivering for America,” the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, have best positioned Postal Service to deliver the holidays for the nation:. The conversion of 63,000 pre-career...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
John Boozman
NEWS CENTER Maine

U.S. Postal Service, WeAreTeachers announce Pen Pal Program

The U.S. Postal Service is bringing back old-fashioned pen pals. The Postal Service and WeAreTeachers announced the Pen Pal Project Thursday, inviting Maine 3rd- through 5th-grade teachers and their classrooms to get involved. According to a news release, 25,000 participants nationwide will be matched with partners from across the country....
POLITICS
carolinacoastonline.com

Sending out gifts? US Postal Service sets holiday mailing, shipping deadlines

MOREHEAD CITY — The U.S. Postal Service has announced the 2021 Christmas mailing and shipping deadlines for domestic, international and military services. Customers are encouraged to ship early, whenever possible. To ensure timely delivery of cards, letters and packages within the U.S. by Saturday, Dec. 25, the postal service recommends...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
The Bedford Citizen

Dot’s Reading Room: Changes Coming to US Postal Service Board of Directors ~ Why it Matters

As the holidays draw ever nearer, the makeup of the US Postal Service Board of Directors takes on new importance to Bedford and the rest of the country. The Washington Post on Nov. 19 reported that President Biden is expected to nominate Daniel Tangherlini to replace current chair Ron Bloom, a staunch supporter of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee. Tangherlini served as administrator of the General Services Administration under President Obama.
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Consumer Banking#Banking Services#Private Banking#Us Postal Service#The U S Postal Service#Republican#Democrats
freightwaves.com

Postal Service may lack resources to meet peak delivery needs — OIG report

The U.S. Postal Service may not have all the resources in place to handle what is expected to be another deluge of peak-season packages, according to a recent investigation by the agency’s Office of Inspector General (OIG). The report, published Nov. 19, found that as of late October, the Postal...
INDUSTRY
KOLO TV Reno

United States Postal Service preparing for holiday rush

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The busiest time of year is starting to pick up for the United States Postal Service, and the peak season means extra mail and an increase in package volumes. Randi Jones is the customer service support supervisor, she says last year, USPS had at least an estimated...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Hill

The Hill

405K+
Followers
48K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy