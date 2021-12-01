ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WR Austin Williams Named to SEC Community Service Team

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 6 days ago

Austin Williams is a talented player on the field for Mississippi State, but the wide receiver has achieved just as much off the field through the way he has contributed to the community.

Williams was named to the SEC Community Service Team as the Bulldogs' representative this week. He joins one player from each of the other SEC universities on a team that is full of men who have gone out of their way to serve others around them.

During his time in Maroon and White, Williams has gone above and beyond to help those in the Starkville community as well as in other parts of the world. He is a member of two scholar-athlete clubs-- the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which serves as a representative voice for all athletes at MSU, and a scholar-athlete service organization known as the M-Club. Most of Williams' service revolves around helping children. He has made visits to Batson Children's Hospital and Palmer Home for Children, as well as reading to students at Emerson Family School and volunteering through Faithworks at a local Vacation Bible School. Williams has even served on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic through Pinelake Church. Aside from being named to the SEC Community Service Team, Williams was recognized as a 2021 semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors college football's best community service leader.

As an athlete, Williams has had an outstanding season as a wide receiver for the Bulldogs. He has seen playing time in every game since 2018 but has steadily improved throughout the years, with 2021 being the peak of his performance. Williams finished the 2021 regular season with 543 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions, and he has also added 20 yards off of punt returns on the ground. His most impressive game of the season came against Tennessee State on Nov. 20-- Williams scored three touchdowns on three receptions in the first half of the game. He also had a season-high in total receiving yards with 75 in that contest alone.

Williams has another year of eligibility left, and has made clear he plans to come back for another year. His return would benefit the team greatly: they would have a veteran athlete and outstanding member of the community come back to take the team to new heights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CowbellCorner

JUCO WR Nick Lauderdale Committing to Mississippi State

Hinds Community College wide receiver Nick Lauderdale announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore is yet another valuable asset to head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, but he has proven himself on the defensive side of the ball as well. Lauderdale runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, and his stature makes him a huge threat to opponents trying to cover him or escape from him.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
CowbellCorner

Former Mississippi State Commitment Flips to Tennessee

Jourdan Thomas, a former Mississippi State recruit who broke his commitment to the university on Wednesday, has committed to the University of Tennessee. Thomas made this announcement during his official visit to Tennessee on Saturday and claimed that it was an easy decision to make. Aside from Mississippi State and Tennessee, Thomas also had offers from South Carolina, Memphis, UCF, Indiana and more.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Where Every SEC Team is Playing Its Bowl Game This Postseason

A record 13 Southeastern Conference teams received their official postseason bowl berths on Selection Sunday. The bowls that the conference will play in range from the CFP semifinals to small, mid-December matchups. Either way, each team will have the opportunity to add one-- or two-- more wins to their resumes by the time it is all said and done.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State Receives Four Votes in AP Top 25

Despite going a few weeks without playing any football, Mississippi State received four votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 7-5 and in fifth-place in the SEC West. Although their record was not the best, MSU had four quality wins against teams that are currently in the rankings or were previously ranked.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State Will Continue to Face Lane Kiffin Yearly as Ole Miss HC Signs Contract Extension

Mississippi State fans might've hoped that Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss in the offseason, but it looks like he will stay with the Rebels for a while. On Saturday evening after the SEC Championship game, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced that Kiffin would be receiving a hefty contract extension. Although the length of the extension is unknown at this time, he will be earning $7.5 million per year-- much more than his previous salary of roughly $4.9 million per year.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Williams
CowbellCorner

Inside WRs Coach Dave Nichol Leaving Mississippi State

Mississippi State inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol will be taking his talents to the west coast next season, according to a report from 247Sports. Nichol, who has spent the past two seasons developing his players on Mike Leach's staff, has taken a job at USC. He will be joining newly-hired head coach Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma Sooners earlier this week. Nichol and Riley have a history of working well together. They both spent 2003-2005 on the Texas Tech staff-- Nichol was a graduate assistant, while Riley served as a student assistant. They also worked together at East Carolina from 2012-2014 before going their separate ways.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Former Mississippi State HC Joe Moorhead Takes Job At Akron

Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead will be taking over as the new head coach at the University of Akron. The news broke Saturday morning after Moorhead's current team, Oregon, lost the Pac-12 Championship to Utah by a score of 38-10 on Friday. Moorhead served as an offensive coordinator for the Ducks from 2020-2021 but ultimately could not lead the offense when it was most necessary. His decision to leave the Ducks behind was made by himself.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

LB Aaron Brule Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule is reportedly entering the transfer portal as of Thursday, sources told the 247Sports Transfer Portal. The redshirt junior from New Orleans, Louisiana, has been a key piece of the MSU defense during his time in maroon and white. Brule totaled 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks as a Bulldog. During the 2021 season, he was fourth on the team with 53 tackles and also accounted for eight tackles-for-losses and three sacks. In his last game against Ole Miss, Brule had seven tackles and led the team with two tackles-for-losses. He also had a big fourth-down stop in the first quarter to allow the Bulldogs to score first.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#College Football#Honors College#Sec#American Football#Wr#Msu#The M Club#Palmer Home For Children#Emerson Family School#Vacation Bible School
CowbellCorner

Liberty Bowl Reportedly Has Interest in Hosting Mississippi State Bulldogs

However, the Liberty Bowl is not the only postseason spot that the Bulldogs have a chance of landing in this season. Projections from various national outlets over the past few weeks have noted that the team could go to the Texas Bowl, Outback Bowl, Music City Bowl or Gator Bowl. These four games-- along with the Liberty Bowl and Duke's Mayo Bowl-- get to choose from the SEC teams that don't make it to a New Year's Six game.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Bulldogs Down the Cardinals Behind Watts’ Big Game

The MSU men’s basketball team secured another win on their home floor in a convincing 75-60 rout of the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday night. Iverson Molinar led all scorers with 17 points, but it was another Bulldog that would be the main story in this one. Rocket Watts, in his fifth game in the maroon and white, finally broke out of the slump he had been in since taking the floor this year. Watts scored 15 points in 14 minutes on a 6-8 clip from the floor and was instrumental in bringing home the victory for the Bulldogs.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowbellCorner

Five Mississippi State Players Land on PFF All-SEC Teams

Three Bulldogs were named to the PFF All-SEC third team. The first of these players was sophomore quarterback Will Rogers. Rogers started every game this season and received many accolades for his performance in the Air Raid offense. This season, he was 473-of-630 passing for 4,449 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rogers leads the entire nation in completion percentage and is tied for second in total passing yards.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Around the SEC: Three Conference Landing Spots for QB Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal on Monday following a season in which he started off as the projected first overall pick, ultimately replaced by freshman Caleb Williams. The redshirt sophomore Rattler still brings some strong traits to the table, especially in terms of arm talent, and with...
NFL
CowbellCorner

Early Projections for the CFB Rankings: Where Georgia, Alabama and Others Stand at Week 14

#12 Oklahoma (10-2) Oh no, Oklahoma. After starting the season as playoff hopefuls, the Sooners have fallen apart in more ways than one. Their 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State knocked them out of playoff contention for good, and head coach Lincoln Riley has reportedly signed a deal with USC. Things aren't looking good for the Sooners, but hopefully, they can make a decent bowl game and salvage one more win.
ALABAMA STATE
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
79
Followers
363
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy