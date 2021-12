Pfizer’s vaccine provides some protection from the new omicron variant but it has managed to escape it partially, according to an early study conducted in South Africa.Researchers at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban conducted the first experiment gauging the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine on omicron and found that it resulted in about a 40-fold reduction in levels of neutralising antibodies produced by people who had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE shot, compared with the variant detected in China almost two years ago.The research also found that a third dose may add to the protection...

