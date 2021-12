With work from home here to stay, I need a way to make sure I don’t get interrupted when I’m on a call or in important meetings - and what better way to do that than an on-air light that shows everyone in my home that I’m busy. I primarily use Zoom for my conference calls, so today we’ll be using the Zoom API, a Raspberry Pi, and some programmable LEDs to make an automatic, zoom-detecting, on-air light. This is a great first Raspberry Pi project if you’re just getting started with Pis or electronics - here’s how you do it.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO